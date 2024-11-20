On November 14, 2024, Connor McDavid reached a major milestone by becoming the fourth-fastest NHL player to score 1,000 points. He achieved this during the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

McDavid reached the milestone in his 659th game, trailing Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy for the fastest to do so. He now has 344 goals and 662 assists, and at 27, he is the fourth-youngest player to reach 1,000 points.

McDavid reached the milestone on a 2-on-1 break, receiving a pass from Leon Draisaitl and scoring. He then added point No. 1,001 in overtime, assisting on Darnell Nurse’s game-winning goal. Remarkably, McDavid needed just 58 games to go from 900 to 1,000 points.

Paul Bissonnette, or Biz, compared McDavid’s greatness to Wayne Gretzky’s. He pointed out that McDavid reached 1,000 points in 659 games, while Auston Matthews would need 340 points in his next 84 games to match McDavid’s pace.

Bissonnette also shared an interesting fact from NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Gretzky reached 1,000 points in 424 games and then reached 2,000 points in just 433 games. Bissonnette noted that these records still stand today.

" It's just a totally different game... I think that we could agree that they are on the same level and same playing field based on how the games advance and hitting that milestone in that short amount of time," Bissonnette said.

Despite the changes in the game over time, he believes both Connor McDavid and Gretzky are equally great, based on the competition in each era.

Connor McDavid scored two goals in Oilers’ 5-2 win

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each earned three points.

Bouchard scored first at 3:46 of the opening period, beating Linus Ullmark with a great wrist shot. Tim Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 15:40, finishing a pass from Drake Batherson. McDavid restored the Oilers’ lead at 16:15, scoring off a rebound. He added another goal on a 5-on-3 power play at 19:19.

In the second period, Draisaitl made it 4-1 at 4:39, scoring on a breakaway. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added the Oilers’ fifth goal at 11:50 of the third, redirecting Derek Ryan’s pass. Josh Norris tipped in a late goal for Ottawa at 17:36.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for Edmonton. The win ended the Oilers’ three-game road trip on a positive note.

