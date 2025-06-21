“They’ll be back” - Sam Reinhart remains bullish on Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and other key UFAs future with Panthers (Exclusive)

Sam Reinhart helped lead the Florida Panthers to a dominant repeat title. The Stanley Cup will stay in Florida thanks to Reinhart's four-goal performance in Game 6, but he was far from alone.

Ad

Several key free agents were a part of the run, and even while Reinhart was celebrating at the local Raising Cane's, those potentially outgoing teammates came up.

Sam Reinhart hopes his FA teammates will return to Florida

Sam Reinhart had the decision last offseason that some of his teammates now face. Fresh off a title with the Florida Panthers, what should they do in free agency? Reinhart decided to stay and hopes his teammates do as well.

Ad

Trending

Sam Reinhart speaks with the media (Image via Raising Cane's PR)

Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett could all be on different teams next year. Bennett doesn't think he will be, though, as he announced the night before that he is not leaving.

Ad

Reinhart said that wasn't exactly planned:

"That seemed spur-of-the-moment for him. It seemed right, and I hope it’s true."

Whether or not the team will be able to afford Bennett and others remains to be seen, but Reinhart is confident:

"I think all the guys that are up, I think everyone in the league knows, you want to be in Florida. No better place to play hockey, there’s no better place to live. I think whether you go through something like [a championship] or not, everyone’s aware of it.

Ad

"We’re fortunate to be here, fortunate to live here. I'm confident those guys are coming back...They've got a spot in here, and a spot that will be here forever."

That South Florida location is crucial to the dynamic the Panthers have. They're vicious on the ice, but they've been labeled as approachable, friendly, and more off it.

Sam Reinhart with Florida fans (Image via Raising Cane's PR)

Sam Reinhart said of this reputation:

Ad

"We live in South Florida... We're happy to be here. I think over the last ten years, since I've been in the league, you've all seen a transformation that's happened, and to be a part of it over the last ten years? We're going to enjoy every second of it."

That isn't just applicable to outgoing free agents. It's also not just because of the location. Florida is proving to be an exemplary organization, and there is perhaps no greater evidence than what Reinhart and his teammates did once they had the Stanley Cup in their hands.

Ad

Plenty of young, new players, even those who might not have played much, got to have their moment with the cup. Reinhart said:

"Lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time is something you can't repeat. (6:19) It's the first time touching it... That's the team we have here. That's the organization we have. It goes a long way. It's special."

Sam Reinhart admitted that it's "almost more fun" to watch new guys lift the trophy than to do it himself. That kind of organizational attitude is hard to find and it's part of why Florida is such a destination for NHL players and why they all love playing there. If Reinhart is to be believed, it'll be why Marchand, Ekblad and Bennett are all back next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama