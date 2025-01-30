"They're my countrymen, but f**k the Irish travellers": Paul Bissonnette recounts $83,000,000 golf star's words of support over restaurant brawl

NHL analyst and Spittin Chiclets' host Paul Bissonnette shared an interesting story about Rory McIlroy showing support over his restaurant brawl. Bissonnette, a former NHL player, was involved in a fight at a Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Nov. 24, 2024.

Bissonnette stepped in when a group of men were harassing restaurant staff, but the situation quickly escalated. Bissonnette was kicked in the head several times and was later hospitalized, per New York Post.

On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette talked about meeting McIlroy, who's worth $83 million, per Forbes. The famous golfer recognized Bissonnette and said:

"I met Rory McIlroy at the parl, and he actuallu recognised me. So I felt like a badass. He goes, "Listen, I know they're my countrymen, but f**k the Irish travellers.' He stood up for me."

Despite the chaotic situation at Houston's, Bissonnette said that things could have been worse as he thanked the police and hospital staff for their help. The brawl led to the arrest of six men, including Sean Daley.

The other arrested men were Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Danny Bradley and Edward Jennings. Police bodycam footage showed Daley’s surprise when detained, but he remained silent during questioning.

Paul Bissonnette’s encounter with McIlroy also unraveled the golfer's interest in hockey. McIlroy shared that he's a big Edmonton Oilers fan. Former defenseman Keith Yandle was also a part of the conversation.

“He said last year, in the playoffs, he got super into hockey, loving it, watching all the games,” Yandle said on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “Guess who his team is. … the Oilers. He loves the Oilers.”

Rory McIlroy, ranked third in the PGA, has won two PGA Championships and one US Open. He's yet to win the Masters but finished second in 2022.

Paul Bissonnette's restaurant fight clip was released in December

In early December 2024, Ellen McNamara shared a video of Paul Bissonnette’s restaurant incident on X. The footage, from FOX10 Phoenix, shows Bissonnette walking toward a group before being punched.

Paul Bissonnette responded on X, explaining the situation further. He mentioned the video cuts before showing an assistant manager asking Daley to leave.

"This went on after they’d already asked one guy (Sean Daley) to leave who was screaming in their face..." Bissonnette said, "9 of them came out. I think Sean Daley is facing the worst charges currently because he tackled me and held me down while 3 (kicked him with boot).

Bissonnette defended himself, knocking out William Carroll after he had charged, calling it self-defense.

