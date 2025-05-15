"They're not fooling me" - Ex-NHL GM lashes out at Maple Leafs' lack of urgency in third period during 6-1 loss to Panthers 

Former NHL general manager Craig Button criticized the Toronto Maple Leafs after their 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. During the third period, the Panthers scored two more goals to make it 6-0. The Leafs only scored once, which came late in the game, as Nicholas Robertson got the goal with less than two minutes left.

Joseph Woll gave up five goals before being pulled in the third period, with Matt Murray replacing him and making six saves.

Speaking on "SC with Jay Onrait," Button pointed to the team’s lack of urgency in the third period. Onrait asked if he was surprised Toronto didn’t fight back more despite the game already out of reach.

“Who’s going to get the pound of flesh?" Button said on Wednesday. "I’m not sure. Just tell me who it is."

Button also said that he’s been around the game a long time and wasn’t surprised by what he saw. He questioned the toughness and mindset of the Leafs' roster.

“I've been around this game a long time, and they don't have guys that are ready to go get a pound of flesh," Button said. "It's not part of their mentality.”

Onrait then brought up the team’s past playoff struggles. He asked if they learned anything from previous failures, and Button gave a clear answer, highlighting when the problems started.

“Fool me once, fool me twice, fool me thrice, and on and on and on," Button said. "I’m not fooled by it. ... They haven’t shown me one thing that they’ve learned a lesson. Not one thing. ... It started in Game 3, went to Game 4, and here we are now after Game 5.”

Button dismissed the idea that the team’s hope means anything now.

“They’re not fooling me. Sorry,” Button said. “Your actions speak so loudly I don’t even hear what you’re saying.”

Craig Berube criticizes Maple Leafs' effort after Game 5 loss to Panthers

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube admitted that his team was slow and didn’t work hard in Game 5 on Wednesday. He also said everyone, including himself, must be better.

“They had the puck, won the races," Berube said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. "We played slow. It’s hard to explain it. We all have to be better, myself included. You can’t start the game that way."

The Maple Leafs are one loss away from being eliminated in the playoffs. Game 6 will be on Friday in Florida at 8 p.m. ET.

