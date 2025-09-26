  • home icon
  • "They're giving Yzerman way too much leesh": Social media blast Detroit Red Wings' fan-proclaimed "worst D-core of all time"

"They're giving Yzerman way too much leesh": Social media blast Detroit Red Wings' fan-proclaimed "worst D-core of all time"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 26, 2025 11:00 GMT
Social media blast Detroit Red Wings' fan-proclaimed "worst D-core of all time" - Source: Getty

As the Detroit Red Wings gear up for the new season, a fan-created graphic circulating on social media has ignited a firestorm of criticism from fans, with many labeling the team's defensive core as the "worst of all time."

The Detroit Red Wings' top pairing consists of Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider. Dropping down, the second pairing features Albert Johansson paired with Travis Hamonic. Meanwhile, the bottom pairing is represented by Erik Gustafsson and Justin Holl.

Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted. One tweeted:

"They're giving Yzerman way to much leash. Its like hes building a team specifically to ruin seiders career."
Another chimed in:

"Yeo this is horrendous."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"San Jose's defense group last year was alot worse than this. Having Moritz Seider alone means it's not even close to the worst," a third fan posted.
"Yzerman watched Hamonic highlights from the last three years with the Sens and really said, "that's the top 4 defenseman we need." one X user wrote.
Not sure about all time, but its not the D core of a playoff team! Not sure how much more time they can give Stevie Y, coz this is just ugly!" one fan opined.
"This isnt the d core lmao, edvinsson is returning from injury and Hamonic is playing in GR. ASP and Wallinder and a few others are being bumped up soon. where did u even find this lmao," another chimed in.
Lukas Raymond shines as the Detroit Red Wings down Buffalo Sabres in preseason calsh

On Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at Little Caesars Arena.

Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond each contributed two points in the game. Mason Appleton opened the scoring for the hosts, giving them a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 5:39 of the first period.

Just over a minute later, Noah Ostlund tied it for the Sabres on the power play at 6:45. At 9:04, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored to make it 2-1 for the Red Wings heading into the second period.

Josh Doan scored for the Sabres to tie the game at 2-2 at 6:59 of the second period. The Red Wings then scored twice in under two minutes in the third period, with goals from Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider, making it 4-2. Copp sealed the victory for the Red Wings with the final goal at 18:23 of the third period.

The Detroit Red Wings travel to PPG Paints Arena to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in their next preseason clash on Friday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

