NHL ͏fa͏ns ͏are abuzz with speculation as the Toronto Maple Leafs have made a surprising ͏mo͏ve, rescheduling their end-of-͏s͏eason ͏media avail͏ability i͏nvolving Pre͏sident Brendan Shanahan ͏and General Manager Brad Trel͏iving, which was initially set for Thursday, to Fr͏iday.

The decision to ͏d͏elay the press conference͏ has ͏sent shockwaves through the hock͏ey community, leaving many wondering what bombshell announcements might be in s͏tore͏.

Shanahan's presence at the presser is particularly noteworthy, as the CEO has rarely addressed the media, especially in such a public manner. His last significant remarks about the Leafs came during last offseason's shakeup when the team parted ways with GM Kyle Dubas.

The unexpected appearance of Shanahan alongside Treliving, the president of hockey operations, only fuels speculation about potential changes within the organization.

Adding to the intrigue, head coach Sheldon Keefe's recent comments taking full responsibility for the team's shortcomings this season hint at imminent changes behind the bench. While the core remains intact with long-term extensions for Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the future of the coaching staff remains uncertain.

On X/Twitter, NHL fans were in a frenzy over the Toronto Maple Leafs' rescheduled media availability. One fan tweeted:

"They’re going to fire them live on TV? Wow!"

Another user chimed in:

"Not firing shanahan is unforgivable. im done with this team., no words

Other fans also reacted to the move on X:

"Needed an extra day to fly in Berube," one fan said.

"I doubt people who are in attendance will be fired," another fan reacted.

"They’re running it back," one fan commented.

"Ridiculous. Shanahan and Treliving need to go along with Keefe. Running it back with the same guys won’t work," another one said.

Fans also pointed out about Coach Sheldon Keefe's future with the team:

"Same Old message to come: will be better next year with our new coach," one fan said.

"Going to announce Keefe gone before then. Will announce Berube on Friday," another fan said.

Will there be any coaching changes? Front office shakeups? Trade rumors? The hockey world holds its breath as Toronto prepares to address it.

Maple Leafs head coach stands firm as management delays decision

In Sheldon Keefe's potential final address as head coach of the Maple Leafs, Keefe exuded a blend of accountability and optimism. Despite the uncertainty looming over his future, Keefe stood firm, affirming his belief in himself and the team's potential:

"I believe in myself greatly," he asserted, emphasizing his commitment to the Maple Leafs. "I love coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now more than ever, I believe in myself and our team and that I will win and our team will win." Keefe said according to The Athletic.

Amidst management's delayed decision-making, Keefe acknowledged the stark reality of his situation. Despite being under contract until 2025-26, the specter of termination remains. Yet, he remains resolute, confronting the team's postseason shortcomings while highlighting their moments of resilience. Reflecting on their recent playoff defeat, he noted:

"I loved the resolve that we showed in this series in Games 5 and 6, in particular." However, he admitted, "Clearly that’s not enough and that sits with me."

As the Leafs' management deliberates, Keefe finds himself in a state of limbo, uncertain of his fate yet unwavering in his belief in the team's potential.