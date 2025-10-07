  • home icon
  • "They’re going to get Sidney Crosby" "Gonna cheat again?": NHL fans react as Golden Knights officially declares Alex Pietrangelo out for the season

"They're going to get Sidney Crosby" "Gonna cheat again?": NHL fans react as Golden Knights officially declares Alex Pietrangelo out for the season

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 07, 2025 16:15 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Alex Pietrangelo misses 2025–26 season and playoffs (Source: IMAGN)

The Vegas Golden Knights have officially announced that Alex Pietrangelo will miss the 2025–26 season and playoffs. The 35-year-old defenseman has been managing a long-term hip injury and had considered stepping back from hockey to focus on his health.

With approval from the NHL and NHLPA, Vegas declared Alex Pietrangelo unfit to play for the season. This allows the team to receive full cap relief.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the post on X on Tuesday.

"In submitting their Opening Day roster, Vegas declared future Hall-of-Famer Alex Pietrangelo out for the season and playoffs (with approval of the NHL, NHLPA & player). The Golden Knights are eligible for full cap relief."
Fans on X reacted quickly, sharing a mix of opinions.

"they’re going to get Sid aren’t they…," a fan joked about the team possibly going after big names like Sidney Crosby.
"They promise? Or they gonna cheat again?," another fan said.
"Always considered him a very good player, but calling him a future hall of famer seems a stretch. He has had a lot of team success, but no exceptional personal achievements to go along with that I can recall that would place him in the Hall of Fame category," one fan said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"For those that don't understand, which apparently is alot of you....He's done. But he can't just say he's done if he'd like to continue to receive his salary. He will have to be determined unfit to play for each remaining season," a fan said.
"I don't like Vegas, as they've gamed the system enough in the past... but this is not good to see for Pietro or for the team / fans. And as cynical as I can be about the NHL and teams like VGK, I don't buy into the conspiracy stuff. He's done. Never good to see," another fan said.
"Pietrangelo is one of the main reasons that Vegas won the Cup. The dude is an ox. Thanks for a great career," a fan said.

Alex Pietrangelo talked about his rehab in September

Alex Pietrangelo spoke in September about his recovery from his hip injury. After stepping away from the Vegas Golden Knights in June to focus on his health, he said the rehab has gone well and helped him spend more time with his family.

"I’m continuing to rehab, I’m going to continue to do that," Pietrangelo said, via NHL.com. “The process has been good so far. ...the rehab process has been great. I’ve been able to be the husband and the dad that I want to be, and last year, it was very difficult to be able to do those kind of things. That’s been very refreshing.”

Alex Pietrangelo was staying around the team during training camp to support younger players. He has played 1,087 NHL games and won two Stanley Cups.

