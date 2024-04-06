“They’re gonna trade me”: Ryan Reaves discloses the mental challenges he faced while being benched by Toronto Maple Leafs

When Ryan Reaves signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs via free agency in 2023, it addressed a longstanding gap in their lineup: toughness and grit. The prevailing criticism against Toronto was that the team lacked a tough lineup to compete well against teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins.

Reaves’s arrival intended to change all that. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the 37-year-old enforcer. 21 games into the season, Reaves found himself at a crossroads. His poor performance on the ice had landed him on the bench. In a conversation with The Athletic, Reaves opened up about his mental state at that point.

"They’re gonna trade. They’re gonna put me on waivers. They’re gonna buy me out."

Reaves seemed to have hit the lowest point of his career. The benching had taken its toll. Talking about the challenges he faced while sidelined, he said,

"I’ve gone through stretches where I haven’t been playing my best, but never like, ‘Man, maybe I don’t have it anymore.’"

Despite calls from some of the Leafs' fanbase for him to be traded, the trade deadline passed without any action, leaving Reaves still a member of the team. He wasn't placed on waivers nor sent down to the AHL. Still, the right-winger remained uncertain about his future with the team.

"I was just so in my head thinking about what my future looked like. You don’t want to take things home, but sometimes it’s hard."

The mental challenges Reaves faced while riding the bench also spilled over into his home life. But then an injury changed everything.

Ryan Reaves got back into lineup after Leafs winger's injury

Leafs winger Calle Järnkrok suffered an unfortunate injury in a practice session ahead of their final game before the All-Star break. A slapshot broke the knuckle in his left hand, sidelining him for several weeks.

This injury opened the door for Ryan Reaves. He finally found his name in the lineup for a game against the Winnipeg Jets. Reaves hit the ice during a game for the first time in six weeks and he made the most of his opportunity.

Reaves scored his second goal of the season by tipping a hot from teammate Noah Gregor. Not typically recognized for his scoring abilities, Reaves found extra satisfaction in beating former Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyuck.

"Now, I feel like where I’m supposed to be is where I’m going right away. I’m not reacting to, like, trying to think about it. I’m just going there."

Ryan Reaves is now a fixture with the Leafs as the team prepares for an impending showdown with the Florida Panthers. The Leafs will need Reaves’ pugnacity to counter the Panthers’ hard-checking playing style. A long playoff run would be a fitting ending to a season filled with struggles and challenges.