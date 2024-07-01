"They're spending like crazy" "Having the worst day by far": NHL fans react as Seattle Kraken sign Chandler Stephenson to $43,750,000 deal

The Seattle Kraken signed center Chandler Stephenson on the first day of NHL free agency to a lucrative seven-year contract worth $43,750,000. The average annual value is $6.25 million. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported this major move. Here's what he tweeted:

"Chandler Stephenson 7 x around $6.25M Seattle."

Stephenson had transitioned from a fourth line player with the Washington Capitals to an All-Star with the Vegas Golden Knights. And now he will contribute to Seattle Kraken as the contract will place more responsibilities on him.

After the news went public on X, NHL fans started reacting to it in the comment section.

"Wowwww... They're spending like crazy," One fan exclaimed,

"Seattle having the worst day by far" another fan said,

"Definitely sticker shock at first glance, but he’s almost a ppg and great at the dot. Looks like Seattle is going for “low AAV” via these long deals to account for inflation." a fan discussed,

The majority of fans were shocked to see Kraken committing a big contract to Chandler Stephenson despite the cap constraints. Here are some more reactions from fans on X

"Wasn't Ron Francis the one that said their most valuable asset was cap space? The same Ron Francis that just committed wild money to Chandler Stephenson?" one fan questioned,

"daaamn. so an excellent pairing for Dunn, and now some gritty goals too. Way to go Ronny Francis." a fan said,

"Let’s see what happens when these type of players ask for a trade down the road and are carrying an AAV like that, damn" another fan pondered,

"I was hoping the Canucks might get him for like 4-5x $4.5. The Debrusk signing looks incredible now" a fan said,

Stephenson scored 51 points in 75 games last season for the Knights. He helped his teams in the playoffs and won two Stanley Cups in 2018 and 2023. He's 6 feet tall and was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2012. Stephenson has a total of 270 points from 495 games with Washington and Vegas.

Brandon Montour signs $50M deal with Seattle Kraken

Brandon Montour signed a seven-year, $50 million deal with the Seattle Kraken. He's known for strong defense and improved offense. Montour strengthens Seattle's defense, which needed a right-handed shooter.

GM Ron Francis is excited about Brandon Montour joining the Seattle Kraken.

“Brandon is a proven winner,” Francis said (via NHL.com) “We are thrilled to have him joining our organization.

Francis looks forward to Montour's debut with the team.

“We’re looking forward to him making his Kraken debut in front of the best fans in the NHL,” Francis added.

He ranked fifth in NHL defensemen with 73 points in 2022-23. In the 2023 playoffs, he set a record with eight goals. Montour's Game 7 play was crucial for Florida's Stanley Cup Final appearance.

