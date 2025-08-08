"They would have riots": Former NHLer floats Connor McDavid's exit from Oilers to join rivals Kings, much like Wayne Gretzky

Former NHLer James Wisniewski created a buzz by suggesting Connor McDavid could leave the Edmonton Oilers to join rivals, the Los Angeles Kings — a move that would echo Wayne Gretzky’s stunning trade to L.A. in 1988.

McDavid is now eligible to sign an extension with Edmonton as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. If he doesn’t re-sign, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer and speculation around his future is already ramping up.

Speaking on the "Empty Netters" podcast, Wisniewski said history might repeat itself:

“Do you think Edmonton’s going to have a duplicate Wayne Gretzky? I think it’s going to happen.”

He also predicted chaos in Edmonton if McDavid joined the Kings, saying the city would “burn down.”

“I’m being serious. I think they would have riots. Because the whole city burns down.”

NHL analyst Dan Power echoed those sentiments, claiming,

“Edmonton would cease to exist.”

He painted a bleak picture of what McDavid’s departure would mean, pointing out that while Gretzky left after winning four Stanley Cups, McDavid’s departure could sting even more since the Oilers haven’t won during his tenure.

“If McDavid leaves now — just as they’re on the verge of becoming true contenders — it might be more catastrophic. It would be horrifying,” Power said.

“It would be like our Lord and Savior coming back and dying again.”

With all eyes on McDavid’s next move, Edmonton fans are holding their breath and will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself.

NHL analyst Jason Gregor suggests a short-term deal for Connor McDavid

Jason Gregor's suggestion for the Edmonton Oilers to sign Connor McDavid to a short-term, team-friendly deal is an intriguing one that could provide significant benefits for the franchise.

“What if McDavid signs a one-year extension this August with a $14.6 million AAV? This contract would be for the 2026-27 season.” Gregor said on Oilers Nation.

With the salary cap projected to jump from $104 million to $113 million the following year, this strategy could pay dividends in the long run.

Gregor pointed out that if McDavid signs a three-year extension worth $17 million per season next, his AAV would be $16.4 million for the next four years. This could enable the Oilers to retain key complementary pieces to compete for the Stanley Cup.

