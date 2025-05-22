"They showed lack of respect": P.K. Subban points out that Oilers 'undisciplined' play cost them Game 1 vs. Stars

The Edmonton Oilers collapsed under pressure in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. They lost 6-3 despite having a 3-1 lead in the third period. An ineffective penalty kill led to frustration, as their inability to stop earning penalties showed.

The Oilers' penalty kill last season during the playoffs was the best, conceding just four goals on 70 available power plays for their opponents. However, this season has been a stark contrast for Kris Knoblauch's team, as it has been scored against 14 times, and ranks 15th out of the 16 teams that made the playoffs.

With a healthy lead, Brett Kulak earned a penalty in the dying seconds of the second period. Just 32 seconds into the third, Stuart Skinner gave up a goal to Miro Heiskanen. That set the tone for the Stars as they scored twice within six minutes, when Corey Perry and Evander Kane spent time in the box.

NHL analyst P.K. Subban highlighted the glaring penalties and said on ESPN's broadcast that the Oilers have to be more disciplined.

"First of all, I thought Edmonton got a little festive. You're up 3-1 in that game, Subban said on Wednesday. "You know the Dallas Stars are a team that a lot of people had picked to be contending for the Stanley Cup. It's a great team over there. I thought they showed a lack of respect with their undisciplined play.

"You cannot send great teams and give them an opportunity on special teams. You give Dallas three looks in the third period, they capitalize on all those looks. You give them opportunities to find their confidence."

Kris Knoblauch takes note of Oilers' inefficient penalty kill

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was critical of his team's play. He said that the Oilers' power play and penalty kill have to be better as they knew it would play a big part in their championship aspirations.

"Going into the series, we knew special teams was going to be a big part of it,” Knoblauch said on Wednesday. “Tonight, with them getting three in the third period, obviously that changes things.

"Even after they got the first one, you could see our guys, they felt really good before and then they took a step back. We had to keep pushing and maintain that offensive-zone time that we had earlier in the game and still be assertive.”

It remains to be seen Edmonton can turn its fortunes around and win in Game 2 on Friday.

