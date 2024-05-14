"They traded for Linus Ullmark" "Series over": NHL fans react to Calvin Pickard starting for Oilers in playoff game against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks. Pickard will be making his first career Stanley Cup playoff start.

Expand Tweet

This decision was made following the benching of regular starter Stuart Skinner in Game 3 after he let in four goals from just 15 shots.

This bold move by coach Kris Knoblauch has Oilers fans reacting strongly on social media. Pickard's lack of NHL playoff experience has many fans skeptical about his ability to rise to the occasion.

"Imagine they traded for Linus Ullmark," one fan commented in reference to the Oilers failing to acquire proven playoff goalies like Ullmark.

Expand Tweet

"Series over," another fan simply said, counting the Oilers out with Pickard between the pipes.

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions to the Oilers' starting Calvin Pickard:

"When you're seriously starting Cal Pickard in goal over other goalies physically capable of playing, your team and organization is in a very very very bad position." one fan wrote on X.

"Oilers fans definitely expected Calvin Pickard to start playoff games before the season started". another fan wrote.

"Ya gotta watch out for those back-up goalies." a user wrote.

"He’s definitely no Silovs". another user wrote.

Calvin Pickard posted a 12-7-1 record along with a .909 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average in the regular season. However, his playoff experience is limited, with his appearance in Game 3 against the Canucks being his first time playing in an NHL playoff game.

The Oilers are hoping to level the series as they trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Calvin Pickard highlights Oilers' lineup against Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are set to face off in a crucial Game 4 of their playoff series. The Oilers hope to level the series in the best-of-seven series.

In the first game, the Canucks erased their three-goal deficit to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory. However, the Oilers fought back in Game 2 with a 4-3 win to even the series. The Canucks regained the upper hand in Game 3 with another 4-3 triumph.

Historically, the Oilers have had the edge over the Canucks in playoff matchups, with an 8-4-0-0 record. The Oilers' faceoff success rate of 47.6% is slightly lower than the Canucks' 52.6%, which could be a key factor in puck possession.

Despite being the road team, the Oilers are favored to win Game 4 with -205 odds, giving them a 67.5% chance of victory. The Canucks, as the underdog, have +168 odds and a 36.8% probability of success.

The Oilers' Adam Henrique is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed condition, while the Canucks are without goaltender Thatcher Demko (knee) and defenseman Tucker Poolman (head).

It remains to be seen who comes out on top as the series intensifies.