The New York Islanders received so much media attention around the 2025 draft. They picked Daniil Prokhorov, a winger who packs size and skill, with the 42nd pick.

Before the draft, Prokhorov sent a clear message to the rival New York Rangers. The Rangers wanted to pick him at No. 43, but he said the Islanders would get him instead.

“I had the best talk with Islanders," Prokhorov said, as quoted by B/R Open Ice. "Like I knew them for 20 years. Rangers wanted to choose me at 43rd. But I said they won’t succeed because Isles will choose me at 42nd.”

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound Prokhorov played for MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg in Russia’s MHL. He is known for playing a physical game and his net-front play. Last season, he scored 27 points in 43 games, with 20 goals and 7 assists.

He was called a “missile on skates” by Elite Prospects because of his speed and strength. Daniil Prokhorov delivers hard hits and creates space in front of the goalie. However, his offense still needs work, especially his decision-making with the puck. For now, the Isles see him as a player who can grow into a strong power forward.

Islanders also drafted Matthew Schaefer first

The New York Islanders also picked defenseman Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 in the 2025 NHL draft. A week later, he was spotted playing his first game since breaking his collarbone in December 2024. The game was the Blue and White Scrimmage at the Northwell Ice Center. The arena was full of fans supporting the team.

Schaefer said the fans were amazing and made him feel at home. He was excited to play again after a long break.

“The fans are amazing,” Schaefer said. “They came out to support." I think the last game I played was December 30. I've been dying to get back out there and play a game.”

When his name was called, he got a standing ovation. During the scrimmage, Schaefer felt a bit tired but got better as the game went on.

Matthew Schaefer's team lost 4-0, but he still impressed the coaches. After the camp, Schaefer will train in Toronto with former NHL player Mark Giordano.

