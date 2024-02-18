"This is so cringe": Fans flame New Jersey Devils' Sopranos-inspired pregame outfits ahead of NHL Stadium Series

Hockey fans were treated to a unique sight ahead of the NHL Stadium Series showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium. Both teams brought their A-game not just on the ice, but also in the fashion department, with pregame outfits that garnered plenty of attention and sparked a wave of reactions among spectators.

The Flyers paid homage to the iconic Philadelphia spirit. They channeled the legendary Rocky Balboa, sporting gray sweatsuits, canvas sneakers, and black hats, reminiscent of the attire worn by Sylvester Stallone in the famous training montage from the Rocky movies. It was a nod to the city's pride and a move that resonated deeply with fans.

On the other hand, the Devils took a page out of pop culture, embracing the Sopranos-style swagger with their choice of velour tracksuits. They captured the essence of the legendary HBO series set in New Jersey, complete with mini cappuccino cups as accessories.

Fans weren't happy, and they lit up the comment sections with negative comments on the Devils' fashion choice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New Jersey Devils dominate Philadelphia Flyers in NHL Stadium Series thriller

At the lively NHL Stadium Series, the New Jersey Devils cemented a clear 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Nico Hischier took charge almost instantly, scoring 32 seconds into the match, giving the Devils a quick 1-0 lead. Tyler Toffoli then upped the lead to 2-0 at 13:30 in the first, making good use of a rebound from Ty Smith's shot.

Owen Tippett gave Flyers fans hope by scoring at 7:43 in the second. Penalties slowed the Flyers though, letting the Devils hit back. Smith and Nathan Bastian both scored at 16:36 and 17:48, stretching the Devils' lead to 4-1 by the close of the second part.

Tippett retaliated for the Flyers with a power-play goal but Hischier struck back quickly, reestablishing the Devils' lead. Nick Seeler scored his first goal of the season, making the score 5-3. Bastian's empty-net goal at 18:15 clinched a significant win for the New Jersey Devils, who celebrated before a captivated crowd.