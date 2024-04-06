"This was a disaster": Vegas Golden Knights fans react to team's collapse against Coyotes after conceding six unanswered goals in 7-4 loss

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered an epic third-period collapse on Friday night, squandering a 4-1 lead to ultimately fall 7-4 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Initially, Vegas appeared to be in control after goals from William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha and Chandler Stephenson gave them a commanding three-goal advantage.

However, the Coyotes staged a remarkable comeback, with Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone striking within 67 seconds to tie it up at 4-4.

Expand Tweet

Carcone scored again to put Arizona ahead before Josh Brown and Logan Cooley added insult to injury with two more goals, resulting in a final scoreline of 7-4. Alex Kerfoot scored the first goal for the Coyotes.

Golden Knights fans were lamenting the epic defeat on social media, with one fan summing up the sentiments in a tweet:

"Actually, no. This was a disaster."

Expand Tweet

Another fan praised the Coyotes:

"YOU BLEW A 4-1 LEAD AND LOST IN FRONT OF 5000 PEOPLE AND WE DONT EVEN HAVE AN ARENA YET LOLLLLLLLLLLL."

Expand Tweet

Below are some more disgruntled reactions that fans wrote on X:

"S**t guys we have to play better we probably won’t make the playoffs now, this is the first time I’m going to bed in the history of the knights feeling embarrassed and hopeless. 6 unanswered points are you kidding me!!!!"

"The Coyotes own you"

"6 goals allowed in one period...the whole team should be ashamed".

"Should be relegated and have your cup stripped."

"Yeah leave that crappy arena and improve your game! So mad right now."

"That one hurt."

The defeat cost the Vegas Golden Knights an opportunity to take over third place alone in the competitive Pacific Division standings. The Golden Knights are now knotted with Nashville at 92 points apiece for the third playoff spot out West.

Los Angeles lurks behind with 91 points, as the three clubs vie for postseason positioning. With no head-to-head matches left, the team's remaining six games will determine who claims the final playoff positions in the division.

Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 loss against the Coyotes

The scoring opened at 6:17 of the second period when Arizona's Kerfoot fired a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off Thompson's blocker and found the back of the net. However, the Vegas Golden Knights quickly responded with a powerful offensive surge in the same period.

At 7:39, Eichel equalized the score by capitalizing on a rebound from McNabb's shot. Karlsson then gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with a precise wrist shot from the slot, assisted by Brisson. Just three minutes later, Mantha extended their advantage to 3-1.

Although the Vegas Golden Knights seemed to be in control, the Coyotes fought back relentlessly in the third period, scoring six back-to-back goals. Despite Stephenson scoring a late goal in the final two minutes, the team ultimately fell short.