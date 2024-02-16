"This drives me up a wall like every week" - NHL fans left dismayed with league scheduling only one game for primetime Friday slot

NHL fans were left disheartened by the league's decision to schedule just one game for the coveted primetime slot on Friday night. The announcement sparked criticism and frustration among fans, who expressed their dismay at X.

New Jersey Devils writer Todd Cordell took to Twitter to voice his disappointment, highlighting the absence of compelling matchups for fans to enjoy. Cordell tweeted:

"Very NHL to have one mediocre game scheduled on a Friday night where there is next to nothing to compete with."

The solitary fixture slated for Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. EST features a clash between the Carolina Hurricanes and Arizona Coyotes. The lack of variety in matchups left fans yearning for more excitement on a Friday evening.

One fan articulated the frustration and said:

"This drives me up a wall like every week. It’s the perfect night to either have marquee matchups or just load up so tomorrow isn’t as insane. At least there’s a good PWHL game on tonight"

Adding to the discontent one more fan said:

"They do it so often. I personally love when they have like 8 games start at same time"

Moreover, the timing of the scheduling decision raised questions:

"And then the big outdoor event has to compete with other nhl games and nba skills night...make it make sense"

More details on the 2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series comprises two outdoor regular-season games scheduled for the 2023–24 season, a departure from the single-game format seen since 2016.

Both games are set to take place over the weekend of Feb. 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Philadelphia Flyers will compete against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17, followed by a game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders on Feb. 18.

The league announced the Stadium Series games on June 3, 2023, initially planning for just one game featuring the Rangers and Devils. Notably, all three teams in the New York metropolitan area will participate, akin to the 2014 Stadium Series held at Yankee Stadium.

MetLife Stadium's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will result in the removal of several low-level sideline seats prior to the Stadium Series.

Entertainment highlights include performances by New Jersey natives Jonas Brothers and The Gaslight Anthem during Game 1, while New York natives AJR will entertain during Game 2.

Both games will be broadcast in the United States on ABC and ESPN+, with Sportsnet simulcasting ABC's feed in Canada.