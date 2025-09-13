  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • "This dude makes a lot for doing nothing": NHL fans react as Blackhawks lock in Spencer Knight with $17.5M, multi-year extension

"This dude makes a lot for doing nothing": NHL fans react as Blackhawks lock in Spencer Knight with $17.5M, multi-year extension

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:10 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Chicago Blackhawks gave goalie Spencer Knight a new three year (Source: Imagn)

The Chicago Blackhawks signed goalie Spencer Knight to a new contract on Saturday. The deal is for three years and $17.5 million. The extension carries an average annual value of $5.83 million, starting from the 2026-27 season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Knight came to Chicago in a trade with Florida near the trade deadline on March 1. Knight, 24, was drafted by Florida in the first round in 2019 and has played both in the NHL and AHL.

Chicago sees him as part of their rebuild plan, and the new contract shows they have trust in his potential. But, we will have to see if it reflects on the Hawks' season in 2025-26, after ranking near the bottom of the League for the last two seasons.

Ad

Fans caught wind of the signing and reacted to it. Some questioned the value of the deal, and some were unhappy with the term length.

“This dude makes a lot for doing nothing lol.” One fan wrote.
Ad
“The value is ok but this is extremely retarded. By the time they wanna win they gotta extend him again.” Another fan said.
Ad
"Wish him luck. Thought he was the goalie of the future of the Panthers and believe he will still be successful. Had to give up talent to get Seth Jones which was a more immediate need. Win-Win for both franchises." a fan said about Knights' trade to Chicago.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"2029 vezina winner along with future blackhawk and hart winner Kirill Kaprizov" a fan mentioned.
Ad
"Goalie of the future, let’s go baby!!' another fan wrote.
"Knight - Hart combo will be deadly for years to come," a fan wrote, bringing Carter Hart's name into the discussion.

Kyle Davidson talked about Spencer Knight signing

The Blackhawks haven't made it to the playoffs for the last five seasons. With a goalie like Spencer Knight secure and Connor Bedard leading the forward group, they want to change things in the near future.

Ad

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke about Knight after his new contract.

"A talented, young goaltender," Davidson said, via NHL.com. "he brings athleticism, sound positioning, and a calm demeanor to his game, and we're excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons."

Spencer Knight went 5-8-2 with the Blackhawks last season, with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Davidson sees Knight as part of the Blackhawks’ long-term plans in goal.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications