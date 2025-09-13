"This dude makes a lot for doing nothing": NHL fans react as Blackhawks lock in Spencer Knight with $17.5M, multi-year extension

The Chicago Blackhawks signed goalie Spencer Knight to a new contract on Saturday. The deal is for three years and $17.5 million. The extension carries an average annual value of $5.83 million, starting from the 2026-27 season.Knight came to Chicago in a trade with Florida near the trade deadline on March 1. Knight, 24, was drafted by Florida in the first round in 2019 and has played both in the NHL and AHL. Chicago sees him as part of their rebuild plan, and the new contract shows they have trust in his potential. But, we will have to see if it reflects on the Hawks' season in 2025-26, after ranking near the bottom of the League for the last two seasons.Fans caught wind of the signing and reacted to it. Some questioned the value of the deal, and some were unhappy with the term length.“This dude makes a lot for doing nothing lol.” One fan wrote.Vic Scarpelli @vjscarps79LINK@FriedgeHNIC This dude makes a lot for doing nothing lol“The value is ok but this is extremely retarded. By the time they wanna win they gotta extend him again.” Another fan said.Joe @KingJoe014LINK@PuckReportNHL @ByScottPowers The value is ok but this is extremely retarded. By the time they wanna win they gotta extend him again&quot;Wish him luck. Thought he was the goalie of the future of the Panthers and believe he will still be successful. Had to give up talent to get Seth Jones which was a more immediate need. Win-Win for both franchises.&quot; a fan said about Knights' trade to Chicago.Here are some more reactions from fans:&quot;2029 vezina winner along with future blackhawk and hart winner Kirill Kaprizov&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;Goalie of the future, let’s go baby!!' another fan wrote.&quot;Knight - Hart combo will be deadly for years to come,&quot; a fan wrote, bringing Carter Hart's name into the discussion.Kyle Davidson talked about Spencer Knight signingThe Blackhawks haven't made it to the playoffs for the last five seasons. With a goalie like Spencer Knight secure and Connor Bedard leading the forward group, they want to change things in the near future.Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke about Knight after his new contract.&quot;A talented, young goaltender,&quot; Davidson said, via NHL.com. &quot;he brings athleticism, sound positioning, and a calm demeanor to his game, and we're excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.&quot;Spencer Knight went 5-8-2 with the Blackhawks last season, with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Davidson sees Knight as part of the Blackhawks’ long-term plans in goal.