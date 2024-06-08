"This had me so emotional" "This one broke me": NHL fans react to Oilers players' parents sharing heartwarming video for them ahead of Game 1

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final will feature the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Saturday It airs on ABC and streams on Sling TV. Before the big game, Edmonton posted a touching video on X (formerly Twitter). It showed messages from the players' families.

In the video, parents and family members of Oilers players like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid shared emotional messages.

"Hey Leon, you’ve always dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup with the Oilers. Now you’re just four wins away from your biggest dream."

"Hi, Connor. Hey, pal. Just wanted to send you a big congratulations for all you've accomplished this year."

The video accentuates the sacrifices players and their families have made. Watch the full video here:-

NHL fans reacted emotionally to this video on X:

"This had me so emotional."

"This one broke me. This is the first thing that has made me cry about this team. Ever."

The heartfelt nature of the video resonated deeply with fans. Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

"Who the heck is cutting onions right now," one fan added.

"Family angle got me. Amt of time these plyers spend away frm their family to play this gm, the sacrifice that family makes. The love & understand & pride really showed through," one fan noted.

"The Oilers making me cry at 12:30 is just unfair," one fan wrote.

"Sheesh, didn’t think I was going to shed some tears today. LETS GO OILERS," one fan tweeted.

Edmonton Oilers veterans talk about the Stanley Cup experience

Corey Perry and Mattias Ekholm talked about the importance of enjoying this significant moment, given they might not get another chance.

“Exactly, and I’ve said it everywhere I’ve been,” Perry said. (via NHL.com) “Guys have played 1,000 games in this league and have never had a chance to play a playoff game. You never know when this opportunity will come again. ... So, you have to relish it, have fun with it and take it all in.”

“It’s hockey, and at the end of the night you never know who’s going to come out winning out of those games,” Ekholm said.

Corey Perry, 39, will make history by competing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final with his fifth team (Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Oilers). He won the Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and has accumulated 125 points in 209 postseason games.

Mattias Ekholm, 34, will make his second Stanley Cup Final appearance, having lost with the Nashville Predators to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

This will be the Oilers' first Stanley Cup Final since 2006. The EDM brings five players with Cup Final experience: Ekholm, Perry, Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique and Brett Kulak.