"This feels like a bad omen" "They should let him suit up": NHL fans react to Roberto Luongo reportedly banging Panthers' drum for Game 7

The Florida Panthers are under extreme pressure after losing three back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final. After leading 3-0 in the series, they will now be facing their first do-or-die situation in the Final.

Amidst all the tension, reports have claimed that former goaltender Roberto Luongo will do the ceremonial drumming for the Florida Panthers ahead of tonight’s Game 7. The news broke through NHL insider Andy Slater’s tweet:

"Roberto Luongo is scheduled to bang the Florida Panthers’ drum before tonight’s Stanley Cup Final Game 7, multiple sources tell me."

Trending

The announcement was shared on r/hockey subreddit, where user u/Duffleman0609 updated the hockey community.

Fans started commenting on the post, sharing their perspective on Luongo being given this responsibility.

"This feels like a bad omen," One fan said.

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

"They should let him suit up," another fan shared.

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

"Look people can meme him for his own choking, but theres nobody else I would rather cope with than probably the most beloved player in franchise history lol," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"I gotta say, seeing a picture of him in his gear and reading "Roberto Luongo is scheduled to..." really had my imagination going for a second there," a fan said in jest.

"They're brining Luongo who lost game 7 Stanley cup final to inspire them win game 7! 🤔 Jokes aside, good to see Bobby Luo again," another fan said.

"Luongo is THE Florida Panther. The perfect person to get the arena hyped. Do it for Lu <3," one fan remarked.

Kyle Okposo will be playing for Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Kyle Okposo, at 36 years old, will fulfill a childhood dream by stepping into Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final for the Florida Panthers. He replaces Nick Cousins, who sat out of Game 6 after playing in the first five games of the series without registering a point.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice's decision was based purely on Okposo's slightly better performance over Cousins in recent games.

"It was solely hockey based, but a difficult thing to do to take a Game 7 away from someone because it's such a rare thing," Maurice said. "Nick is so incredibly loved by his teammates. I just felt that looking back at the three previous games our team played, I liked the games that Kyle played slightly better than Nick's. It wasn't bad. It wasn't an obvious mistake or reason."

Okposo, a right-handed shooter, is expected to play on the fourth line alongside Kevin Stenlund and Ryan Lomberg.