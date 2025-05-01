"This franchise is back!", "Proud of them": Habs fans look on the bright side after Canadiens' elimination from 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs

Montreal Canadiens fans on social media voiced pride in their team after the team was eliminated in Round 1 of the playoffs.

The Canadiens, who qualified through the East's final wild-card spot, were eliminated Wednesday by the Washington Capitals in a 4-1 Game 5 loss. The Caps won the series 4-1.

Despite the defeat, Habs fans were impressed with the team's effort under low expectations. Here's how Habs fans on X (Twitter) reacted after the Canadiens' playoff journey came to an end.

One tweeted:

"Proud of them."

Another chimed in:

"Tip of the cap to the series and the season. This franchise is BACK. See you next season!"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Habs and sens did something they can be proud of this year. It's time these 2 teams get back into regular playoffs appearances. Hopefully you guys can stick into this battle of Ontario for a little longer!" a third fan posted.

"othing to hang your heads on! Guys had a great season and absolutely have some of the best fans and certainly the best arena to play in. Place is ALWAYS an absolute treat to play in. You will be back next year better then ever no doubt," One X user posted.

"So incredibly proud of the boys regardless of the outcome. We love them unconditionally <3," another chimed in.

"We are just getting started," posted another user.

Montreal Canadiens eliminated after losing Game 5 to Washington Capitals

On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals booked their place in Round 2 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at Capital One Arena.

Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring for the Capitals after putting them ahead 1-0 on the power play at 9:12 into the first period. Jakub Chychrun doubled the lead for the Caps at 11:15.

Entering the second period, Tom Wilson increased the Capitals' lead to 3-0 after scoring on the power play at 16:59. This was the lone goal scored in that period. Emil Heineman cut the deficit to 3-1 for the Canadiens after potting a tip-in goal at 2:40 into the final period.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, Brandon Duhaime scored the winner for the Caps after his puck found the back of the empty net. The Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 of the playoffs.

