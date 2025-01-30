"This is getting embarrassing" - Ex-Maple Leafs player slams Morgan Rielly over his defensive frailties

NHL analyst and former Toronto Maple Leafs player Jay Rosehill slammed Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly over his poor performances this season. Speaking on The Leafs Morning Take podcast on Thursday, the former winger did not hold back with his criticism.

"Like every time we're talking about Morgan Rielly, it's always like they haven't found the right guy to play with him,” Rosehill said. “Isn't he supposed to be the stud? Isn't he supposed to make his partner better? Like, this is getting embarrassing. ... You're supposed to be the guy that makes anyone else with you better, and it's the complete opposite."

NHL network analyst Jason Demers, who was also on the show agreed with Rosehill and said:

"They're kinda due for a big move anyway, & this could be somebody that they're looking to move who might need a change of scenery as well."

The Toronto Maple Leafs have now lost three consecutive games. This is second three-game skid that the side has endured over the stretch of their last nine games. This poor run has seen them surrender the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The team’s offensive performance in recent games has been miserable. They have only found the net once in each of their last three games. And while Rielly is not solely to blame for their current poor form, his poor run compared to past seasons is certainly contributing to the team's poor performance.

Leafs coach Craig Berube addresses Morgan Rielly’s subpar showing

While speaking earlier this week, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube acknowledged that Morgan Rielly hasn’t been at his best this season.

"Can Morgan play better? Yes he can,” Berube said. “We all know that. He knows that. He's trying to work through it right now. It's a team game. It's not all on Morgan."

Rielly also spoke to the media this week and opened up about his struggles. The defenseman has a meager one goal and three assists from his last 18 games.

“Trying to keep everything in check,” Rielly said. “I feel good despite numbers and what not. So it’s a battle right now, just trying to compete and play the best I can … we all put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform and I’m no different."

