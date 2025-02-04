"This is not good" "Pushing for a trade?": NHL fans speculate over Mitch Marner's injury status as Maple Leafs star misses skate ahead of Flames game

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without superstar Mitch Marner when they take on the Calgary Flames tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Marner missed Monday's practice with what coach Craig Berube deemed to be a maintenance day. However, it appears more serious than that, as the Leafs' winger was absent from the gameday morning skate. After practice, it was confirmed that Marner will be a game-time decision on Tuesday night.

Maple Leaf fans have started to react to the injury update on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is not good," one fan wrote.

"Pushing for a trade?" another fan wrote.

"That's ok he needs a break to bad it's not Rielly maybe when they play Vancouver on Saturday we can leave him at home for good with the Knuckleheads," a fan said.

More fans have reacted to Marner missing another practice.

"I swear, Domi better be on Matthews wing tonight," one fan wrote.

"TRADE!!!," another fan said.

"No God please no," one more fan added.

Should Marner be unavailable for Tuesday night's game in Calgary, it would be his first missed game of the season. He was sidelined for 13 games last season due to a lower-body injury.

Mitch Marner has had a tremendous 2024-25 season

Mitch Marner has undoubtedly been the Toronto Maple Leafs MVP this season. As a pending UFA in the final season of a six-year, $65,408,000 contract, Marner has been unphased by any noise or speculation.

The 27-year-old has produced 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) in 52 games, which has him sitting fourth in the NHL in point scoring behind only Nikita Kucherov (76 points), Leon Draisaitl (77 points), and Nathan MacKinnon (80 points). His 54 assists are the second most in the league behind only MacKinnon (60 assists).

Marner's elite production this season has him on pace for 110 points, which would be the first time he's reached the milestone in his nine-year NHL career. He's had 99, 97, and 94-point seasons, so he'll finally be itching to hit that 100-point mark.

Toronto will be in action tonight, potentially without Marner, when they face the Calgary Flames. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST.

