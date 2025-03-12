"This is a good week for my wife's boyfriend": Elliotte Friedman quips about his almost 20-hour screen time during NHL trade deadline week

Elliotte Friedman is one of the most popular insiders in the world of hockey. For years he has provided some of the most thorough and accurate coverage during the trade deadline. This year was no different for the Sportsnet analyst who covered some of the most important deals that went down between teams.

Ad

This deadline day was a busy one for Friedman & Co. with shocking deals such as Brad Marchand's trade to the Florida Panthers going down. Mikko Rantanen also penned down an extension with the Dallas Stars after completing his trade from the Carolina Hurricanes the previous day.

The NHL Network's media crew followed the 54-year-old around the NHL trade deadline on Saturday in a short documentary. The video covered his entire day, from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning. The production crew inquired about the screen time. Showing his phone, the analyst said:

Ad

Trending

"That number makes me feel pathetic really. That's why I always say this is a good week for my wife's boyfriend." [1:16 onwards]

Ad

Elliotte Friedman is married to Steph, who previously worked as a television producer. The pair have been married since 2009. She has an active social media account where she shares simple cooking solutions.

The couple also share a son named Max.

Elliotte Friedman's Sportsnet and rival TSN's viewership war post trade deadline day

Hockey culture in Canada extends beyond the scheduled games. Its coverage turns into a competition between various media houses. Sportsnet and TSN, in this regard, are considered the biggest television rivalry.

Ad

After the trade deadline ended, both channels claimed viewership victory. Sportsnet was the first to publicly disclose the numbers of a staggering 1 million Canadians reached. Friedman was joined by the likes of Kevin Bieksa and Paul Bissonette for the coverage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soon after TSN claimed that they had a viewership of 1.2 million and also stated it to be 24% more than their nearest competitors. Their coverage featured insiders Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston among others.

Expand Tweet

Both channels will continue to claim bragging rights as the season wears on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama