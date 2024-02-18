"This guy isn't f****** human": Paul Bissonnette lauds Auston Matthews after his sixth hattrick of the season

Former professional hockey player Paul Bissonnette took to social media to express his awe and admiration for Auston Matthews after the Toronto Maple Leafs star forward netted his sixth hat trick of the season. In a tweet that quickly garnered attention from hockey fans worldwide, Bissonnette exclaimed,

"The gloat is in full Pablo mode. This guy isn’t f**king human. He’s the MVP."

In a 9-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks, Auston Matthews netted three goals in less than 26 minutes. Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies helped by assisting with the first goal. This strong start set the rhythm for the rest of the game.

The second, scored on the power play with assists from Marner and William Nylander, further solidified Matthews' dominance on the ice.

His third goal of the night, assisted by Knies and Jake McCabe, marked his 48th goal of the season, putting him on track to reach the coveted 50-goal milestone.

William Nylander should also be recognized. He scored his 500th career point with a power-play goal in the first period, which is a significant achievement.

Auston Matthews Shines as Maple Leafs Dominate Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs easily won the game against Anaheim Ducks with a 9-2 scoreline. Auston Matthews scored three goals, showing he's one of the best at scoring goals in the league.

Matthews scored his first goal on a quick shot from a great pass by Matthew Knies. McMann and Jake McCabe also added to the score, showcasing the Leafs offensive strength.

The Ducks' Frank Vatrano shouldered a quick comeback. Regardless, the Leafs, with William Nylander and Matthews, stretched their lead before the first period's conclusion.

Matthews secured his second goal of the night in the second period, a power play. Tyler Bertuzzi also was on the scoresheet, thanks to a Matthews assist.

Auston Matthews completed the hat trick early in the second period. McMann and Nicholas Robertson contributed further to the Ducks' defeat, adding three goals.

The Maple Leafs' victory came with a downside: defender William Lagesson's injury. Despite this, they displayed their strong attacking skills and great team depth in clinching a decisive win.