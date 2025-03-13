  • home icon
  "This hurts", "If anything demand will be higher": NHL fans react to Brad Marchand's new commercial with Boston beer brand Samuel Adams

"This hurts", "If anything demand will be higher": NHL fans react to Brad Marchand's new commercial with Boston beer brand Samuel Adams

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 13, 2025 10:50 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Brad Marchand's new commercial with Boston beer brand Samuel Adams- Source: Imagn

Fans reacted as Boston beer brand Sam Adams announced a limited-edition beer as a part of a collaboration with Bruins star Brad Marchand.

Sam Adams released a promo video on Wednesday showing Marchand causing chaos at the brewery with “Your Cousin From Boston.” The limited-edition beer called "Marchand(y)" is set to release on draft and in cans at the Samuel Adams Taproom and Brewery in Boston starting March 30.

The announcement, which comes five days after Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers, has left fans feeling a sense of loss and sadness. One expressed:

"This hurts," encapsulating the emotions surrounding Marchand's departure from the Bruins after 16 seasons with the team.
Another wrote:

"I actually think if anything demand will be higher"
Here are some more fan reactions:

"Is there any better parting gift than some so deeply Boston," one fan wrote.
"I’ll drink to that! Marchand is the man no matter where he plays. Sad to see him traded to the Panthers," another wrote.
"Doing a commercial with that Sam Adams guy is enough of a reason to trade him," a user commented.
"This is awsome great commercial should make one with him shooting at bruin logo beer," another wrote.

Despite Marchand now playing for a rival team, Samuel Adams moved forward with the Marchand-branded beer as a tribute to his legacy with the Bruins. Marchand was instrumental in helping the team win the Stanley Cup Championship in 2011.

Brad Marchand's collaboration with Samuel Adams

Brad Marchand hopes that Boston fans will enjoy the beer to celebrate his time with the team. In the press release, he said:

"Being the captain of the Boston Bruins was the greatest honor of my life, and I am proud to team up with Samuel Adams on the Marchand(y) as a tribute to my time in this city," Brad Marchand said. (per Boston.com)
"I will always be a Bostonian at heart, and I hope that fans will enjoy this beer to celebrate the 16 unforgettable years I spent wearing this jersey."

The news comes as Marchand continues to recover from an upper-body injury, with the Panthers hopeful of his return before the regular season ends.

