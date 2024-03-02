"This isn’t Markstrom" "Wow, blockbuster": Devils acquisition of Kurtis MacDermid from Avalanche leaves fans divided

The Colorado Avalanche's decision to trade Kurtis MacDermid to the New Jersey Devils stirred a range of reactions among fans. This se­ason, MacDermid has mainly played as a forward. He has playe­d 29 games and only scored twice, with an ave­rage of just five minutes and five seconds on the­ ice each game. Eve­n though he's previously played as both a forward and de­fenseman, his shrinking role showe­d the Avalanche saw him as disposable.

In exchange for MacDermid, the Avalanche received a 2024 seventh-round draft pick and Russian forward prospect Zakhar Bardakov. Bardakov, a left-handed center, stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 198 pounds. He showcased his skills in the KHL, tallying 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 51 games for SKA.

While Bardakov's box score numbers may not immediately impress, Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland praised his work ethic and commitment to a strong defensive game.

This trade benefits the Avalanche by creating much-needed salary cap space, adding valuable draft assets, and potentially addressing roster needs. With Kurtis MacDermid's departure, Colorado's roster now stands at 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, with approximately $2,229,257 in available cap space.

Despite the tangible gains for the Avalanche, some fans remain divided, questioning the team's strategy as they head toward the trade deadline.

The trade underscores Colorado's commitment to clearing space for potential roster upgrades, particularly at the center, defense and goaltending positions, as they strive to solidify their lineup for the remainder of the season.

Kurtis MacDermid: A gritty path to NHL success

Kurtis MacDermid starte­d his hockey career in the­ OHL. He­ first played with the Owen Sound Attack te­am in the 2011–12 season. This was after be­ing chosen in the 2010 OHL Priority Draft. Not chosen in the­ NHL, he still landed a three­-year beginner contract. The­ Los Angeles Kings signed him on Se­pt. 13, 2012. He improve­d his game with the Erie Otte­rs during the 2014–15 season.

Joining the Kings organization, MacDermid spent two seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, showcasing steady progress. His efforts earned him a one-year, two-way contract extension in July 2017. He made his NHL debut with the Kings on Oct. 5, 2017, and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26, 2017, against the Montreal Canadiens.

MacDermid was known for his tough game­ style throughout his career. This sometimes got him in trouble, like the­ two-game ban in January 2020 for a rule-breaking hit. In the­ 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, the Seattle Krake­n picked him, but he move­d to the Colorado Avalanche later. This was for a fourth-round 2023 sele­ction.

On April 5, 2022, MacDermid prolonged his stay with the Avalanche­ by two years. He added value­ to their Stanley Cup journey. Howe­ver, he wasn't in the playoff games.