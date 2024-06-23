"This isn’t the Olympics" "Gaslighting": NHL community reacts to TV show host criticizing fans of other Canadian teams for backing Florida Panthers

TV show host Sid Seixeiro expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) regarding hockey fans across Canada. He specifically addressed fans who were rooting for the Florida Panthers just because their team didn't reach the finals.

"I understand why any hockey fan from Calgary isn’t rooting for Edmonton in Game 7. But any other Canadian hockey fan who’s rooting against the Oilers because your own incompetent favourite team has made you completely jaded is one of the dumbest takes out there," Seixeiro wrote on X.

NHL fans had mixed reactions to his tweet:

"This isn’t the Olympics," one fan said.

"You think Oilers fans would be cheering for the Leafs in a cup final? Come on lol. I’m rooting for the Florida Panthers but if the Oilers win the silver lining would be McDavid winning a cup and seeing Hyman and Brown lift it over their heads," another fan said.

A look at the Oilers' dominant play in game 6

Seixeiro's comments are timely given the buzz surrounding the Stanley Cup Finals. On Friday night, the Oilers secured a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers and forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0.

Despite Connor McDavid being scoreless, Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman filled the void for Edmonton. Their goals were followed by two successful empty-net shots by Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse.

A key turning point in Game 6 was the successful challenge of Aleksander Barkov's goal, which came 10 seconds after Henrique gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead. After review, Barkov's goal was dismissed due to Sam Reinhart being offside.

Ticket prices soaring for the Florida Panthers vs Oilers game

The Florida Panthers started strong but lost their lead to Edmonton as the latter tied the series with an impressive 18-5 goal difference.

They now move to Sunrise, Florida for Game 7 where the Oilers aim to be the fifth NHL team to win a series after trailing 3-0. If they do it, they will also be the first to achieve a Stanley Cup win in that manner since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.

The game is set on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be held at Amerant Bank Arena where ticket prices have surged, exceeding $1,200 per seat.