"This is just the beginning": Anze Kopitar's wife Ines shares 'proud mom moment' as daughter Neza wins her first Axel program

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar and his wife Ines share two children, daughter Neza and son Jakob. It seems Neza has now taken to ice sports after her father.

On Sunday, Ines Kopitar shared a clip of her daughter performing at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California. Neza completed her Axel program at the Spring Cup Competition 2025 there and came away with first place.

“Proud mom moment! Neža competed with her first Axel program—and she won!! 🥇,” Ines wrote.

“Watching her hard work, determination, and love for skating come together like this is truly amazing. This is just the beginning! ❄️⛸️ #ProudMom #FirstAxel #FirstPlace #HardWorkPaysOff,” she captioned the post.

TSPC hosts the Spring Cup Competition annually which is a figure skating event organized by the Los Angeles Skating Academy. Every year the competition provides skaters with the opportunity to display their skills and compete in various categories.

Anze Kopitar’s wife Ines congratulated McLauren CEO Zac Brown

Earlier in December, McLaren Racing celebrated their first F1 Constructors’ Championship in 26 years. Anze Kopitar’s wife Ines was among the first to congratulate McLauren CEO Zac Brown and the team.

Ines shared F1’s Instagram post announcing McLaren as champions on her stories and added a congratulatory message.

“So well deserved!! Congratulations guys!!!” she wrote in the caption.

The Kopitars and the Browns are family friends, but they originally connected in an unexpected way. While watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Anze Kopitar saw a clip of Brown playing hockey and sent Brown a message inviting him to a Kings game.

Brown, who had been a longtime Kings fan from Southern California, replied quickly and they became friends.

“We stayed in touch and then he had an extra few days, so he came to visit us and go skiing [in Mammoth],” Kopitar said in an interview with Mayors Manor.

Their families also bonded soon. During the Kings’ 10-day break last season, they took a skiing trip to Mammoth together.

“He and his wife Ines, what a great family they have. They came to Vegas and then we spent a wonderful weekend in the mountains, hanging out with the kids and had some friends over. We had tons and tons of laughs,” Zac Brown said.

Kopitar also mentioned that he intended to attend a Formula 1 race soon, while Brown by that time had already secured glass seats for the Kings’ last game of the season to cheer on Kopitar and his team.

