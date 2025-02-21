The NHL's official X account shared a photo of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon celebrating after Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off win. In the picture, MacKinnon hugged McDavid and lifted him into the air. Both players smiled after their championship victory at TD Garden. The NHL captioned the photo:

"Pure elation #4Nations."

Soon the photo drew attention from fans, who joined in the comment section to react.

"This looks like an engagement photo. Lmfao," one fan joked.

"Nate Dawg the best player for Canada and it wasn’t even close. That dude made everything happen for them through the tourney. Such an incredible talent," another fan said in MacKinnon's praise.

"Congrats Canada, but let’s be real… if this was played on American soil, things would be different. 😂🇺🇸" a fan joked.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Sad as an American but happy as an Avs fan 🤷🏻‍♀️ great job Canada!! Can’t wait for the Olympics!" a fan wrote.

"Overtime heartbreak. I haven’t felt this bad since the 2010 gold medal game. But just like then, we’ll be back stronger! 🏒🇺🇸" another fan wrote.

"McDavid will never win a Cup playing for Edmonton. His only chance will be playing for ANY team in the USA...with Colorado, Tamp Bay or Florida Panthers being the best opportunity. That's the hard honest truth...🇺🇸" a fan wrote for Oilers captain.

"USA fought like warriors. Canada finished like champions. Respect. 🏒💯 But we will come back for it" a fan reacted.

Nathan MacKinnon's goal started the game and Connor McDavid's goal finished it

Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off by defeating the USA 3-2 in overtime. Canada has won four straight best-on-best international tournaments. This includes gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Meanwhile, the US has not won a major best-on-best tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Nathan MacKinnon scored first for Canada at 4:48 in the first period. Brady Tkachuk tied it for the USA at 16:52. Jake Sanderson gave the USA a 2-1 lead at 7:32 in the second period. Sam Bennett made it 2-2 for Canada at 14:00.

In overtime, Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 to secure the win. Mitch Marner assisted on the goal. Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for Canada.

McDavid and MacKinnon were key players in the tournament. McDavid finished with three goals and two assists in four games. Whereas, MacKinnon scored four goals, including a two-goal game against Finland.

