"This made me feel so old" - Hockey fans recall Sidney Crosby's golden goal against USA in 2010 Winter Olympics

On this day in 2010, Sidney Crosby solidified his legacy in Canadian hockey history by netting the overtime "Golden Goal" against the United States to win the gold medal for Canada at the Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Hockey fans recalling Sidney’s unforgettable Olympic performance took to social media to share their astonishment over the game and the time that passed since then.

One fan tweeted: "This made me feel so old.”

The game took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with an audience of 18,000 people. Notable attendees included Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

With 24.4 seconds left on the clock, Sidney Crosby received a pass from Jarome Iginla and he shot the puck past goaltender Ryan Miller to win 3-2 over the USA.

This victory marked Canada’s return to gold in men’s hockey after their win at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Here are some more fan reactions to Crosby’s golden goal:

Sidney Crosby reflects on Golden Goal

When talking with the Athletic’s Josh Yohe, Crosby said:

“At that point, I had to tell myself that it was overtime. In that situation, you really don’t want to pass up an opportunity. And I figured that, since I didn’t really have a great angle there, my best chance was probably to get the puck away as quickly as I could.

"Honestly, it was pretty much a reaction. It’s not like I was picking a spot or anything like that. I really wasn’t. I just thought the key for me was to get the shot off as quickly as I possibly could.”

Crosby was moved by fans' response to his goal:

“The reaction around Vancouver and around Canada, it’s something I’ll never forget. What I remember most is all these stories from buddies of mine, friends of mine, people in the community. Just so many different people that I’ve met.

"So many people have told me where they were when they were watching and when the goal went in. It was so cool at the moment it happened, to be a part of it, and to experience it.

Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins next face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.