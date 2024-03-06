"This is madness" - NHL fans react as Buffalo Sabres trade Casey Mittelstadt to Avalanche for Bowen Byram

In a surprising move that might've surprised many across the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres traded forward Casey Mittelstadt to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram. The deal, which was confirmed by NHL insider Kevin Weekes, via Twitter, caught many fans off guard prompting them to react.

"**Breaking News** 🚨📰 @BuffaloSabres are trading F Mittelstadt to the @Avalanche for D Byram. #HockeyX" Weekes tweeted

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed disbelief, labeling the trade as "madness" and questioning the suddenness of the move:

"This is madness. What is happening right now"

Expand Tweet

Another fan admitted to being unfamiliar with Byram but hoped for a positive outcome:

"I didn’t think they would actually trade Mitts. I know the name Byram, but would be lying if I said I knew anything about him. Looks solid?"

Expand Tweet

Amidst the uncertainty, optimism also prevailed among fans, with one highlighting the potential benefits for both players:

"Good for both players, casey gets to be 2C on a contender and flourish, byram helps a young sabres and will get great minutes im assuming"

Expand Tweet

The trade's unexpected nature, a day before the NHL trade deadline, prompted one fan to humorously question if the deadline had been moved up:

"I’m sorry did the trade deadline get moved to today"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A detailed insight into the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres trade

The Colorado Avalanche made two consecutive moves, swiftly acquiring forward Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres shortly after acquiring Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mittelstadt's acquisition adds depth to the Avalanche's forward corps, with the 25-year-old poised to contribute on the second line and the power-play unit. Having recorded 14 goals and 47 points in 62 games this season, Mittelstadt brings offensive firepower to his new team.

Selected eighth overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Mittelstadt has amassed 62 goals and 124 assists in 339 career games. A standout performer for Team USA, he earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

In exchange, the Avalanche traded defenseman Bowen Byram, a key member of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2022. Byram, 22, brings youth and talent to the Buffalo Sabres' blue line, having scored eight goals and 12 assists in 55 games this season.

Originally selected fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Byram has accumulated 23 goals and 40 assists in 146 career games. With one year remaining on his current contract, Byram's addition strengthens the Buffalo Sabres' defensive lineup while providing long-term potential for the franchise.