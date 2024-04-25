"This one hurts" - Tributes pour in for the legendary Bob Cole as Canadian commentator passes away aged 90 

The hockey world mourned the loss of a broadcasting icon, as Bob Cole, whose voice became synonymous with Saturday night hockey games, passed away at the age of 90. Cole's remarkable career spanned over half a century, and while much has changed, he was the only constant.

His daughter, Megan Cole, confirmed his passing, stating that he died surrounded by his family in St. John's.

CBC's Hockey Night in Canada, where Cole spent much of his broadcasting career, tweeted the sad news:

"Bob Cole, the play-by-play voice of countless NHL games, dies at 90"

NHL fans quickly reacted, expressing their sorrow and sharing memories of Cole's legendary calls.

"This one hurts. Never met him but I feel like I knew him. One of the best to ever call the game."

"Bob was the best!! Grew up listening to Bob while watching hockey with my dad! R.I.P," another fan said.

"What a voice! What a legend! What moments: "Oh Baby!" "There're going home!" RIP Bob. Thanks for the memories," another added.

"The best play by play guy in hockey. R.I.P. Bob the voice of my youth. #OhBaby," a fan said.

'The best to ever do it. The Salt Lake Sakic goal call was his best. Sad day for hockey," one fan said.

"So sad to hear that. Bob Cole was truly a legend and the voice of hockey for so many. RIP Mr Cole," a fan added.

More on the news of Bob Cole, who passed away at 90

Bob Cole, the iconic voice of hockey in Canada whose enthusiastic commentary became synonymous with Saturday night games, passed away at the age of 90 in St. John's. His daughter, Megan Cole, was appreciative of all the love people over the years had for his work, his homeland (Newfoundland) and the sport (hockey).

"Thank you for decades of love for his work, love of Newfoundland and love of hockey," Megan Cole (said via CBC News).

Cole's trademark exclamation, "Oh, baby!" became a staple in his play-by-play commentaries, earning him adoration from fans and players.

He was on the mic for some of the most iconic moments in Canadian hockey history, such as Paul Henderson’s goal during the Summit Series in 1972.

Cole stayed very close to the game, admittedly chills ran down his spine even when he was in his mid-80s upon entering the broadcast booth. Players such as Steven Stamkos and John Tavares fondly recalled growing up listening to his voice, which became an integral part of Canadian hockey culture.

Beginning with local broadcasts in St. John's, Cole rose to national prominence in 1969, calling NHL games for CBC Radio before transitioning to television in 1973. He became a fixture on Hockey Night in Canada, delivering thrilling commentary during numerous Stanley Cup finals.