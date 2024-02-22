"This one was for mom": Arber Xhekaj's mother Simona elated as her son scores in Canadiens vs Sabres game

Arber Xhekaj's mother, Simona, couldn't contain her joy as her son delivered an exceptional performance in the recent Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres game. With Xhekaj netting his third goal of the season and commanding the ice for a staggering 18 minutes and 52 seconds, it was a night to remember for both player and family.

Simona's elation overflowed onto X, where she proudly exclaimed:

"Rocket for the boy I’m at work but cheering in my heart. This one was for mom lol."

Her heartfelt tweet encapsulates the pride and support of a mother witnessing her son's triumph from afar.

Xhekaj's standout performance not only thrilled his mother but also garnered praise from Coach Martin St. Louis. This game marked a significant milestone in Xhekaj's journey, showcasing his evolution after enduring challenges in the American Hockey League.

However, amidst the celebration, there lies a crucial reminder for Xhekaj to maintain the established standard of excellence. As Coach St. Louis emphasized, consistency, especially defensively, is paramount in the demanding landscape of the NHL.

Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj shines as coach stresses the need for consistency

Arber Xhekaj showcased his most complete performance yet for the Canadiens against the Buffalo Sabres, marking a significant step in his development. Coach Martin St. Louis hailed Xhekaj's progress, emphasizing the importance of consistency at this level:

"It’s not as if the game Xhekaj played against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday came out of nowhere...there was a steady build towards this one."

Xhekaj himself acknowledged this progression, stating:

"I think I’m putting some games together here."

Arber Xhekaj's confidence and physicality were on full display as he dominated shifts and contributed offensively. St. Louis praised his offensive instincts:

"He actually has some good offensive instinct, and you saw that."

However, St. Louis also emphasized the need for defensive consistency, recognizing that maintaining such high-quality play is a challenge in the NHL.

While Xhekaj's performance was commendable, St. Louis stressed the ongoing process of improvement:

"It’s not an easy league, it’s hard to repeat that all time. For young players, it’s finding consistency, and we’re working on that."

Arber Xhekaj's journey, including setbacks and experiences in the AHL, has shaped his growth. Moving forward, the focus remains on building upon this performance and maintaining a solid foundation for future success in the remaining 26 games of the season.