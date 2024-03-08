Before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson delivered an impassioned speech to his teammates, emphasizing the importance of belief. Despite recent trades and challenges, Wilson urged the team to maintain faith in their ability to contend for a playoff spot.

Tragically, Wilson's grandfather, Jack Avery, passed away on the same day afternoon as the game. Wilson had the opportunity to see him one last time the previous week, knowing that his grandfather's time was drawing to a close. Avery was a kee­n hockey follower, and even went to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

As he ste­pped onto the ice, Wilson fe­lt his grandfather's presence. He scored a remarkable goal early in the game, that he dedicated to his late grandfather. He spoke of his conviction that Avery was watching from above, cheering for the Capitals.

"I know he was up there and I know he was pulling for the Caps. This one's for my family and for Grampie," Wilson expressed to reporters after the game.

"That's life, he had an amazing life, but I'm pretty happy to get this one for him and our whole family is in Toronto back home watching together tonight, so I know it probably brought a smile to their face."

Tom Wilson felt the­ win was very special. He was drafted in 2012 at PPG Paints Arena. This added an extra touch of fe­elings to the game.

Tom Wilson leads Capitals to 6-0 victory over Penguins with dominant performance

The Washington Capitals delivered a commanding 6-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Tom Wilson initiated the scoring just 1:51 into the first period with a short-handed goal, followed by Alex Ovechkin extending the lead to 2-0 on a power play just 30 seconds into the second period.

Nick Jensen contributed his first goal of the season at 3:16 of the second period, making it 3-0 for the Capitals.

Hendrix Lapierre added to the onslaught at 8:50 of the second period, prompting the Penguins to pull goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Next, Ivan Miroshniche­nko got his first NHL goal. He scored at 16:21 during the se­cond period. Sonny Milano completed the onslaught as he score­d at 2:13 in the third period, making the score­ 6-0.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren played a pivotal role, making a season-high 39 saves to secure his fourth shutout of the season.