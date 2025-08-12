"This is outrageous": Ex-NHL star slams league's decision barring players from carrying Stanley Cup to Russia

Former NHL defenseman Viacheslav Fetisov criticized the NHL for banning players from taking the Stanley Cup to Russia. The rule has been in place since June 2022. It started after Russia invaded Ukraine.
In 2022, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the Cup would not go to Russia or Belarus. He said this was due to the current political situation.
"With respect to this summer, the Cup isn’t going to Russia or Belarus," Daly said beofre the start of 2022 finals. "To that extent, we may owe a Cup trip in the future. That can happen like we did with the pandemic, but it’s not happening this summer."
And since then, it has been banned for an indefinite period of time.
Fetisov pointed to the NHL rules and said players have the right to celebrate with the Cup in their home country. He said this time can also be used for charity events.
"This is outrageous," Fetisov said to RIA Novosti of rsport.ria.ru . "There are written rules that a hockey player who wins the Stanley Cup has the right to spend two days with the trophy in his home country and participate in charity events."
"The NHL is showing tolerance ... but at the same time introducing some restrictions on the use of a trophy that is won with blood and sweat," Fetisov said.
Fetisov recalled winning his first Stanley Cup in 1997. He asked Commissioner Gary Bettman if he could take it to Moscow. Bettman initially said no, citing safety concerns. However, Fetisov eventually got permission and was able to take the Cup to his home in Russia.
So, he disagreed with the indefinite ban and said it goes against sporting traditions.
Sergei Bobrovsky celebrated with the Stanley Cup in Florida
The restriction has affected several recent Russian champions, most recently, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky, who is from Novokuznetsk, Russia, has won the Cup twice, but hasn't been able to take it home.
He has been celebrating his day with the Stanley Cup in Florida with his European coaches and family. He had to fly his parents and sister from Russia.
"My day was here in Florida, so I invited the people from Europe ... and had dinner with them," Bob said. "I invited a photographer ... made nice pictures with whole family, my parents were able to come over, and my sister was able to come over."
Meanwhile, the NHL has not restricted Russian players from getting drafted. It's just Stanley can't be taken under the current political turmoil.
