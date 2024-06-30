"This is pathetic" "In a severe thunderstorm"- NHL fans divided at crowd turnout for Florida Panthers championship parade

The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup by beating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. While Panthers fans have been celebrating non-stop since their Cup win, their Championship parade saw an allegedly low crowd turnout on Sunday due to adverse weather.

It was originally slated to start at 11 am local time from Riomar Street in Fort Lauderdale and travel down A1A until 5th Street. However, due to turbulent weather, the crowd turnout was not as enthusiastic as one would expect for a Championship parade.

Netizens were quick to react to clips of fans attending the parade in the rainy weather. Some even claimed that the attendance would've been much better in Edmonton had the Oilers won the Cup.

Following are some fan reactions from X:

“Rain or shine there would be 100x more people in Edmonton than there is here. This is pathetic.”

“You will find more people at a Florida Biden rally,” quipped one fan.

“All 2,000 people, woo! Chicago had over 1 million. Looks like the are a 5 years ago, when they were giving tickets away. Not a hockey town at all,” commented one user.

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out that the weather was adverse on Sunday. They insisted that a substantial number of fans still attended the parade despite the ‘stormy’ weather.

“In a severe thunderstorm.”

“The pathetic attempt by some to minimize the fans is so sad. Thousands are out despite it being a heavy thunderstorm,” wrote one fan.

“In lightening and rain. Very dangerous but more showing up,” commented another fan.

Sam Reinhart missed the Florida Panthers' championship parade due to best friend's wedding

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart was absent from their championship parade on Sunday. The player sent a message to the fans ahead of the celebration, explaining the reason behind his absence.

As it turns out, Reinhart was unable to attend the championship parade due to his best friend’s wedding taking place on the same day. He said:

“Hey Cats Fans! What a week it's been. Best week of my life. What a time celebrating with all of you. Saw so many around South Florida. We've certainly been enjoying it. Just want to touch base about the Parade tomorrow. I won't be able to make it.”

“Pretty sad about it, but my best friend is getting married. And there's just no way I can miss it. So I have to be there for him. I will certainly be there (at the parade) in spirit and hope to see you all soon,” he added.

Reinhart mentioned that while he wouldn't attend the parade on Sunday, he would be present "in spirit".

