"This is how you respect a legend": Fans react to Pens players donning iconic Jaromir Jagr mullet ahead of his jersey retirement

Ahead of Sunday's game against the LA Kings, the Pittsburgh Penguins players donned Jaromir Jagr's iconic #68 jersey and his iconic mullet hairstyle wig to show respect and pay homage to the club legend.

The Penguins honored Jagr by flying his iconic #68 jersey on the rafters at the PPG Paints Arena. The ceremony was attended by teammates and executives, along with Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, and Scotty Bowman.

Notably, Jaromir Jagr's jersey joined the likes of Mario Lemieux and Michael Briere on the list of jerseys forever immortalized by the franchise. Here's how fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Pens players honoring Jagr by wearing his jersey number and mullet hair wig.

"Take a pic and frame it in Toronto. This is how you respect a legend."

"Anyone know who DIDN’T wear the mullets?? Seen a few who didn’t. Just curious"

Jagr was also spotted taking the ice during the pregame warmups. However, his night was spoiled as the LA Kings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Pens are 1-4-0 in their last five games and 3-6-1 in their last ten games. Sidney Crosby was the lone scorer for the Pens in the matchup. He has now scored an impressive 31 goals this season.

The path to the playoffs is becoming increasingly tougher for the Pens, as they are seventh in the Metro Divisions (55 points) and are seven points behind the second-placed Detroit Red Wings in the wild card race from the East.

Next, the Pens take on the Islanders on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

How many points did Jaromir Jagr notch up in his Penguins career?

Jagr had a successful 11-year career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was drafted fifth overall by the club in the 1990 draft and won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1991 and 1992.

With 1,079 points (439 goals, 640 assists), Jagr has scored the most points in the Penguins franchise history after Mario Lemieux (1,723), Sidney Crosby (1,557), and Evgeni Malkin (1, 270).

Sidney Crosby had some thoughtful reflections on Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement ceremony (via NHL.com):

"Really special anytime you can be a part of a jersey retirement, but especially Jaromir, he’s a legend in the game,” Crosby said. “I said yesterday then after experiencing it today, it’s something we all feel pretty honored to be a part of it.”