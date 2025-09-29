"This team is cursed" "Season over before it began": NHL fans left worried as J.T. Miller exits Rangers practice with concerning injury

New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller left Monday’s practice early with a lower-body injury. Reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano posted the news on X and said Miller walked off on his own but favored his leg. He appeared in pain after lunging for the puck during a drill.Mercogliano shared the moment on X, writing:&quot;Oh no: Miller went lunging to save a puck here and came up favoring his leg. You can see he’s in pain and he heads off to the locker room. #NYR&quot;In a follow-up post, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reported:&quot;Mike Sullivan doesn’t have an update on J.T. Miller. He said he’s being evaluated.&quot;Miller had 22 goals and 70 points in 72 games last season with the Rangers and Canucks. He was an important part of the Rangers’ offense, and losing him would be a major setback for the team.The Rangers are expected to be careful with the 32-year-old forward. It is possible Miller will not play again during the preseason.Fans immediately showed concern online.&quot;This team is legit cursed. Bubble wrap the organization,&quot; one fan said.Steve Brudzynski @_BigSteve89LINK@vzmercogliano This team is legit cursed. Bubble wrap the organization stat&quot;Season over before it even began.😭,” another fan wrote.Jeff @nyr_JeffLINK@vzmercogliano Season over before it even began.😭&quot;Gotta take some relief that he skates off completely on his own. By contrast, Barkov had to be assisted on both sides and didn’t bear any weight on the suspected leg,&quot; a fan wrote, referring to Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov's injury.Here are some more reactions to Miller's injury.&quot;Let's hope for the best with JT. It would be a big blow if our best player goes down for a long time,&quot; a fan reacted.&quot;He's moving okay... Cramp maybe (hoping)? a fan speculated.&quot;ACL probably with our luck,&quot; one fan mentioned.Rangers’ J.T. Miller reflects on difficult Canucks seasonJ.T. Miller talked about his tough last season with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Since joining the New York Rangers in late January this year, Miller has been named captain. He said the tension with Elias Pettersson made things harder.“Last year was the most exhausting. Just a long year. A year I'd like to forget about, quite frankly,” Miller said.He added that he still welcomes challenges as a captain.“I love that. It makes me the player that I am. I don't feel the extra added pressure. I really don't,” Miller said.The Rangers will start the new season on Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a home game. Fans will be hoping for J.T. Miller's return before that.