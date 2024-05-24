“This team just doesn’t want to win”: NHL fans react to Scott Arniel’s promotion as Jets’ new head coach

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday that they have hired Scott Arniel as the club’s next head coach. Arniel will take over for Rick Bowness, who retired at the end of this season.

Arniel had been an assistant under Bowness. Arniel will lead the Jets as the team looks to regain playoff contention next season.

While Scott Arniel’s promotion is cause for optimism in Winnipeg, not all fans are excited about the news. Here is a look at some comments from fans.

This fan doesn’t sound very optimistic about the Jets.

"No offence to Scott but this team just doesn't want to win."

Another fan didn’t hold anything back.

"Way to ruin our Fridays."

Here’s a fan who wanted a different candidate for the job.

"Someone hire Evason dammit."

But not all comments were negative. Some fans have shown their support and enthusiasm over the decision. These fans have cause for optimism for the upcoming season in Winnipeg.

A fan showed support for the Jets’ new coach despite not agreeing with the decision:

"I am, however wishing Scott Arniel all the best success in his journey in guiding us and the team. Prove the haters wrong," a fan wrote.

"Good guy, good for him," another fan said.

This fan believes Arniel was a good choice.

"Once an NHL head coach, always an NHL head coach."

Arniel will look to continue the Jets’ success. Winnipeg finished second in the Central Division with 110 points. While the club lost in the first round to the Colorado Avalanche, there are plenty of reasons for optimism as the Jets look to bring home a Stanley Cup.

A second chance at coaching for Scott Arniel

Arniel’s promotion to bench boss in Winnipeg will be his second opportunity at a head coaching position in the NHL. Arniel led the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010 to 2012.

However, Arniel was fired during the 2011-12 season. He finished with a 45-60-18 regular-season record.

Since his tenure in Columbus, Arniel has been an assistant coach in Washington and Buffalo. He also spent time with the New York Rangers.

As for his AHL coaching career, Arniel led the Manitoba Moose to the Calder Cup finals in 2008-2009. He coached the Chicago Wolves for one season in 2012-13 but failed to make the AHL playoffs.

Arniel is a former Winnipeg Jets player, playing with the club from 1981-86 and 1990-91 season. 1983-84 was his best season in the NHL, scoring 21 goals and 56 points in 80 games.

Arniel also played for the Buffalo Sabres. He played 730 NHL games before retiring after the 1998-99 season in the IHL.