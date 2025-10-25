“This team is not making the playoffs”: TOR fans dejected as Maple Leafs drop 3rd straight in 5-3 loss to Sabres

  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:12 GMT
TOR fans dejected as Maple Leafs drop 3rd straight in 5-3 loss to Sabres - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs fans took to social media to voice their disappointment after a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

This marked the Leafs’ third consecutive defeat, raising major concerns among fans early in the season. With the loss, Toronto slipped to fifth in the Atlantic Division, holding a 3-4-1 record.

Here's how Leafs fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the defeat. One tweeted:

"The pathetic Leafs humiliate themselves once again. This team is NOT making the playoffs."
Another chimed in:

"IMAGINE LETTING MATTIAS SAMEULSSON SCORE 2 GOALS AGAINST YOUR POVERTY FRANCHISE AND LOSING TO THE 2025/2026 BUFFALO SABRES."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Thank god for the Blue Jays at this time of year," a third fan posted.
"For a game that was supposed to show some fight and urgency, you guys were exceptionally flat. Need to add some talent. Long sad season ahead if this keeps up," one X user wrote.
"Stolarz calls out the team (rightfully) but can't back it up himself," another wrote.
"Watching jays is like a breath of fresh air compared to this shit tank for Mckenna," another chimed in.

The Maple Leafs would hope to take revenge when facing the Buffalo Sabres again on Saturday. The puck at Scotiabank Arena drops at 5 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Sabres move up in Atlantic Division after 5-3 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

On Friday, the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 at KeyBank Center. With the win, the Sabres climbed to the third spot in the Atlantic Division, holding a 4-4-0 record.

Mattias Samuelsson opened the scoring for the Sabres, giving them a 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the first period. Just 32 seconds later, William Nylander responded for the Maple Leafs, tying the game 1-1.

At 6:12, Jiri Kulich put the Sabres ahead 2-1. Auston Matthews answered on the power play at 12:45, leveling the score 2-2 heading into the first intermission. Tage Thompson regained the lead for Buffalo at 7:20 of the second period, making it 3-2.

Samuelsson scored his second goal at 13:10, extending the Sabres’ lead to 4-2. Dakota Joshua pulled the Leafs within one, scoring at 1:55 of the third period to make it 4-3. With 3:42 remaining in regulation, Alex Tuch sealed the 5-3 victory for the Sabres with a shorthanded goal.

