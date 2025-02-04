"This is so tragic", "My GOAT": NHL fans fractured as Matthew Tkachuk lauds President Donald Trump during patriotic White House speech

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk visited the White House on Monday with his Panthers teammates. They visited the White House to celebrate their first Stanley Cup win in 30 seasons. The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7.

Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson shared a video of Tkachuk with President Donald Trump. Matthew Tkachuk said:

“This is such an incredible day for myself, and I wake up every day really grateful to be an American.”

Tkachuk later tweeted:

“Grateful everyday to be an American! 🇺🇸 Thank you very much @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse for such an incredible experience today. It was a true honor! #POTUS #USA.”

Soon, after Matthew Tkachuk's tweet many fans joined in the comment section and reacted to his meeting with Trump.

“MY GOAT!!” One fan said.

“wait this is so tragic.” Another fan said.

"Can’t wait to see you represent the red white and blue in a couple weeks 🇺🇸🇺🇸" a fan said about Matthews representing Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-off.

"Matthew you were perfect! All you guys looked amazing and were obviously honored to be there. Go Panthers🫡" another fan responded.

However, not all fans were pleased with Matthew Tkachuk's meeting with Trump. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"As Canadians, we are grateful every day that you are an American." a fan said.

"Getting people to hate you even more is quite an achievement for a person with your kind of reputation," a second fan wrote.

"I hope you know how much I hate you one day," one fan wrote in disapproval.

Matthew Tkachuk's statement during his White House visit with Panthers

In town to face the Washington Capitals, the Florida Panthers attended a ceremony with President Donald Trump. Matthew Tkachuk, one of three U.S.-born players, spoke on behalf of the team, thanking Trump and reflecting on their special bonds.

“It’s incredible,” Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. “It’s kind of like that cherry-on-top finish... to be here at the White House today and meet the president of the United States and lucky enough to have him honor us is just so cool and something that I honestly never would’ve imagined. Now that I’m here, I’m just trying to take it all in."

Tkachuk mentions being speechless at the occasion.

Trump praised the Panthers for their first Cup win in 30 years and their comeback in the Final. He talked about the close calls as the Panthers, who started strong in the 2024 Stanley Cup finals with a series score of 3-0, lost three straight games. However, they won Game 7, defeating the Oilers 2-1.

“It was a tremendous championship watched by all. You had couple of really close calls...” Trump said.

The Panthers are leading the Atlantic Division and hope for another Stanley Cup win this season.

