"Those are not the green men" "Cringe" - NHL fans react to fans from different Canadian teams joining Oilers bandwagon

On Tuesday, Sportsnet shared a video on X that drew reactions from Edmonton Oilers fans.

The video captures die-hard fans from various Canadian markets jumping on the Oilers bandwagon. It features individuals in green jumpsuits, including fully covered faces, enthusiastically cheering for the Oilers.

NHL fans reacted to the post.

"Those are not the green men. You know, the ones the Oilers filed a complaint about," an Oilers fan tweeted.

Another fan didn't hold back their disapproval.

"Criiiiiiiiinge," the fan tweeted.

Criticism extended beyond the choice of attire.

"This is so beyond cringe on @bostonpizza. The fact that it's not even an actual Leafs jersey on the guy on the right just tells you it's a plant lmao," one fan tweeted.

Further comparisons were drawn to the original Green Men.

"It’s like the Fanatics version of the Green Men," one fan tweeted.

"Leafs fan showed up to see what western conference was like lol," another fan tweeted.

"why do i get the feeling this is Rogers Marketing ? lol," a fan tweeted.

Some fans found the video entertaining while others were unimpressed.

Dallas Stars secured a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers

Jason Robertson scored a decisive goal at 11:54 of the third period, ending his ten-game goalless streak and completing his first Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick. This goal secured a 5-3 win for the Dallas Stars over EDM in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Coach Pete DeBoer praised Robertson’s confidence in a post-game interview:

“Well, honestly, we’re here for a reason, We know we’re a great hockey team. And if we do what needs to be done, and everyone does their jobs and trusts the system, it’s going to be successful,” DeBoer said (via NHL.com)

Despite Robertson's hat trick, The hostile crowd of 18,347 EDM fans didn't throw hats onto the ice.

“That’s ok, I mentally threw mine,” teammate Tyler Seguin said.

The Stars showed resilience after trailing 2-0 in the first period, a comeback that now puts them ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Robertson’s performance, supported by Roope Hintz, who returned after missing four games, helped Dallas reclaim home-ice advantage. Hintz assisted on Robertson’s first two goals, contributing significantly despite his recent upper-body injury.

Goals from Robertson and Wyatt Johnston gave the Stars a lead, which they maintained despite Edmonton's Adam Henrique tying the game late in the second. Miro Heiskanen’s empty net goal sealed the victory for Dallas.