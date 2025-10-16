“Thought Hutson was playing for Canada?”: NHL fans react as Thatcher Demko, Boeser & Habs star join USA’s expanded 2026 Olympic roster

There has been a lot of buzz after the United States released its expanded preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The list includes Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, Canucks forward Brock Boeser and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.
Frank Seravalli shared the news on X on Thursday. The NHL insider noted that the three players were included even though they did not attend the Olympic orientation camp in August.
The 2026 Olympics will be the first time NHL players will compete since the 2014 Sochi Games. The tournament starts on Feb. 11, and the gold medal game will take place on Feb. 22. Team USA hopes to improve on its past Olympic results. The roster also features forwards like Auston Matthews and Tkachuk brothers.
Fans shared their reactions on X.
"Thought Hutson was gonna play for Canada?," a fan commented.
"Demko is obvious if healthy. The US team already has boesers role and better versions, but good him non the less," one fan said.
"Forgot DeBrincat," another fan wrote.
Here are more fan reactions.
"All are bums," one fan said.
"I dont think the Olympic team needs a 150 pound defenseman who cant play defense. Great we already lost," another fan commented.
"lmaooo Demmer plays two games and they knew they fu**ed up," a fan tweeted.
Bill Guerin talked about roster plan for 2026 Olympics
Team USA general manager Bill Guerin discussed his plan for the 2026 Olympics on Friday. He highlighted that his main goal is to construct a good team.
"We've gotta build the best team we can," Guerin said, via the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "It's all about building a team. It's not just about throwing who's playing well, or this or that. We're building a team; that's really it."
Guerin also mentioned that every player must accept a role on the team, as not everyone will play on the power play or penalty kill. They need to help in different ways.
"You got to play a role and accept it and embrace it, and just know that that's the best thing for the team," Guerin said.
Guerin added that Olympic rules differ from NHL games, so Team USA must adjust and focus on working together.
