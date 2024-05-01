"Thought it was a Leaf and flopped" - NHL fans react to Brad Marchand getting tackled down to ice by linesmen

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand once again found himself in the spotlight during Tuesday's Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

There was a tense moment in the third period involving Brad Marchand and the Leafs' Pontus Holmberg. Both players got into a heated argument, and it seemed like they were about to fight as they appeared ready to drop the gloves.

The linesman had to quickly step in to prevent the situation from escalating further. In the midst of this, the linesman accidentally brought down Marchand to the ice.

Meanwhile, NHL fans, especially Maple Leafs supporters, didn't waste any time in sharing their reactions on X/Twitter to Marchand's being down by the linesman's accidental tackle.

One fan humorously tweeted:

"Marchand thought it was a Leaf and flopped."

Another fan joined in the conversation:

"Bro flopped on the ground cause he thought it was a player at first lmao"

"I could watch this on repeat for the rest of eternity, I don’t even care if the leafs lose this was pure gold," One fan said.

"Marchand thought it was a Leaf and tried to draw a penalty," One X user tweeted.

"He thought it was a leaf and dove 100%," another posted.

Subsequently, Brad Marchand and Pontus Holmberg were both assessed a two-minute minor for roughing against each other.

Brad Marchand reflects on Game 5 loss to Maple Leafs Leafs

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs avoided elimination after Matthew Knies' goal at 2:26 into overtime sealed the much-needed 2-1 win for the team in Game 5 of their playoff series against Boston at TD Garden.

In the post-game media interaction, Brad Marchand said that the Maple Leafs outperformed the Bruins in Game 5. He acknowledged that the Leafs came in with a strong determination to give their best effort, emphasizing that the Bruins needed to elevate their game:

They were better. They came in, and they were willing to leave it all on the line. And we needed to be better than we were; it's that simple," Marchand said after the game. "They were prepared to play and start the game. and we weren't. Unfortunately, we never really kind of got it together throughout the game."

The Bruins lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.