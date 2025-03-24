Three Dallas Stars executives accused of exploiting youth hockey families for profit: Report

Three Dallas Stars executives have been accused of using their roles to profit from youth hockey families. A USA Today investigation found that Damon Boettcher, Lucas Reid and Brad Buckland required families to reportedly book hotel stays for tournaments. At the same time, they allegedly ran a company, Stay2Play LLC, that took a cut of hotel revenue.

"...The employees separately ran a company, Stay2Play LLC, that acted as a middleman between the Stars and the hotels, taking a cut of the revenue," Kenny Jacoby of USA Today wrote Sunday.

It all started around mid-2020 and ran till December 2024, that is, for a period of over four years, per Jacoby. During this time, families could not book cheaper hotels or use Airbnb. If they tried, their children could be removed from the tournament without a refund, the report claimed. Entry fees ranged from $1,000 to $2,000 per team.

Reid and Buckland were also leaders in the Texas Amateur Hockey Association, which oversees youth and adult hockey in Texas and Oklahoma. Their roles included setting rules for tournaments, which meant they benefited from the hotel requirement.

As of January, the three employees no longer work for the Dallas Stars. However, Reid and Buckland still serve on the Texas Amateur Hockey Association board.

In 2020, Boettcher, Reid and Buckland apparently created Stay2Play LLC in Texas. Boettcher was listed as president, while Reid, Buckland and Boettcher’s wife, Cassandra, were vice presidents. Another company owned by the Boettchers held a 50% stake.

The Stars previously worked with Hilton to provide hotel stays for tournaments. However, after July 2020, Stay2Play took over. The Dallas Stars have confirmed they have cut ties with Stay2Play LLC. They plan to use a new hotel provider for future tournaments. However, these allegations raise concerns about conflicts of interest and financial pressure on families.

At the professional level, the Dallas Stars are close to confirming their ticket to playoffs

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are close to securing a playoff spot. They have a 44-21-4 record and 92 points. They recently won two important games, beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 and the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. However, they also lost to the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 and the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.

Matt Duchene leads the team with 70 points and 44 assists. Jason Robertson is their top goal scorer with 29 goals. The Stars average 3.36 goals per game and allow 2.61 goals per game. Additionally, they have also acquired Mikko Rantanen to increase their forward depth. So, they are in a good position for the playoffs.

