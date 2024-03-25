"Throw your goalie under the bus": John Tortorella's reaction to Felix Sandstorm's performance has NHL fans divided

Following the Philadelphia Flyers' disappointing 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, coach John Tortorella's response to goaltender Felix Sandstorm's performance sparked debate among NHL fans.

Initially, in the post-game interview, he didn't say anything when asked about Sandstrom's performance, John Tortorella later said, through the team's vice president of hockey communications Joe Siville, about Sandstrom:

"(He was) trying his ass off."

Sandstrom himself expressed dissatisfaction:

"I need to be able to step up and keep us in it."

In his third start of the season, Sandstrom stopped 11 of 14 shots on goal.

The loss snapped the Flyers' three-game point streak, leaving them with a 2-3-1 record in a grueling seven-game stretch against top teams. Despite the setback, the Flyers still hold a playoff spot with 10 games remaining, closely pursued by the Washington Capitals in the division race.

John Tortorella's handling of Sandstorm's performance has come under scrutiny from fans, with concerns about its impact on the goaltender's confidence. One tweeted:

"Yea throw your goalie under the bus to the media. That's genius"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Some fans are happy with John Tortorella's response:

Some fans are insisting on changing out the goalie, believing that with a better one, the Flyers could have won the game easily:

With the playoffs approaching, the Flyers face the challenge of regaining momentum:

John Tortorella's Flyers fall short as Reinhart's milestone goal secures Panthers win

Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers at 10:34 into the first period, driving home a shot from the slot on the right side. In the early stages of the second period, Tarasenko capitalized on a power-play opportunity 55 seconds in, assisted by Reinhart, to extend the Panthers' lead.

At 4:43 into the third period, Verhaeghe widened the gap further with a shot from the left side. It deflected off the top of Sandstrom's glove and found the back of the net.

At 12:54 of the third period, Brink scored for the Flyers on the power play, making it 3-1. With Sandstrom pulled for an extra attacker, Ryan Poehling delivered a pass through the crease to Brink at the left post, who converted the opportunity.

Reinhart, though, sealed the victory for the Panthers by netting his 50th goal of the season into an empty net at 18:48 of the third period, securing a 4-1 win for Florida.

With the goal, Reinhart became only the second Panthers player to achieve the feat, joining Pavel Bure, who scored 58 and 59 goals in 1999-2000 and 2000-01 respectively.