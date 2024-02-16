"Tickets were 10$": Fans troll Jack Hughes for his chirpy comment to Viktor Arvidsson

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils made chirpy comments at the LA Kings' Viktor Arvidsson during Thursday's Prudential Center clash. Fans on X, formerly Twitter, didn't hold back and trolled Hughes for it.

It all started during the second period when the scoreline was deadlocked at 1-1. Both Hughes and Arvidsson were assessed a two-minute minor for elbowing against each other with five minutes remaining in the period.

As both players headed to the penalty box to serve their penalties, the situation escalated as Hughes and Arvidsson exchanged words. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes, during the argument, made a jaunty comment to Viktor Arvidsson:

"People pay to watch me play."

Reacting to Hughes' words, one fan tweeted:

"Tickets were 10$ for this game"

Another chimed in:

"They paid to watch him lose 2-1 to the Kings tonight."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Viktor Arvidsson registered five shots and clocked 15 minutes of ice time in his debut game of the season after missing 50 games for the Kings due to back surgery in October last year.

Jack Hughes and Devils lose to LA Kings at home

The LA Kings came out on top with a narrow 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Following a goalless first period, Anze Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:07 of the second period after scoring a short-handed goal on the right post off Adrian Kempe's assist.

Four minutes later, Tyler Toffolli tied it 1-1 for the New Jersey Devils after he slotted the puck back into the Kings' net for a snap-shot goal.

Late in the third period, the LA Kings capitalized on the powerplay, with Quinton Byfield scoring the game-winning goal to seal the win for the team.

Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils return to action in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series clash against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The matchup will be played at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, and can be viewed on ABC, ESPN+, TVAS2 and SN360.

As for LA, they will be up against the Boston Bruins next on Friday.