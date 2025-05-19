"Time has come to shake up the core": Pierre LeBrun makes feelings known about Mitch Marner's time in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs were dumped out of the playoffs yet again in a Game 7 decider, this time by the Florida Panthers.

The 6-1 thrashing at home at the Scotiabank Arena was met with immense criticism for the core group and especially Mitch Marner, who has stalled negotiations for a new contract with the club all season and is now on the brink of Unrestricted Free Agency (UFA).

Thus alongside Marner, the Leafs have to decide whether they want to be one of the contenders for Marner if he hits free agency. As per NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun on TSN's broadcast, it would be better for both the player and team to move on:

"Feels like a guy that just needs a change of scenery. Let's remember how this year has played out. Entering the last year of his contract, his camp, led by agent Darren Ferris, was pretty consistent in their approach: they did not want to really negotiate with the Maple Leafs during this year. They wanted to play out the season and see how things went.

"So all this leading up to this moment where it's not just Mitch Marner having to decide whether or not he wants to stay or leave, but it's also the Toronto Maple Leafs as a management group who have to decide: does it make sense even to sign him? Sounds crazy to point out, but I think the time has come to shake up the core in a meaningful way."

[3:20 onwards]

Over the last decade, the 2015 NHL Draft pick was one of the key reasons for the Leafs' sustained regular-season success. Alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander and later on joined by John Tavares, the Core Four, continued to command most of Toronto's points contribution and also their payroll.

All four of them have annual contracts over $10.9 million but it is Marner's six-year $65.4 million contract that is about to end in six weeks time. With the salary cap increasing to $95.5 million for next season, a number of teams will be in contention to sign the 28-year-old.

However, Marner's playoff stats, especially in high-octane games will not help his cause. The Toronto-native managed just 1.14 shots per game against the Panthers. In fact he had just one point contribution in the last four games of the series, three of which were won by Panthers.

Mitch Marner makes feelings known about playing in Toronto

Mitch Marner has delivered in his nine seasons in the NHL with the Leafs. He has 741 points with the team, which ranks him fifth in the franchise's history. On Sunday, he talked about not taking anything for granted and thanked everyone for his time in Toronto:

"It's meant everything. Took maybe a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto, and I've been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of this, some of the great legends here, and be able to wear this jersey. So never taken a day for granted, and always, always loved it."

It will be a weird departure for a hometown boy of Mitch Marner's stature, but it won't be surprising to see the winger contemplate finding success elsewhere.

