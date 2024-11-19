"Time for some major changes" - NHL reporter calls out Bruins players after claiming they forced Bruce Cassidy firing

On Monday, NHL insider Jimmy Murphy criticized the Boston Bruins' leadership and culture on social media. Murphy claimed some players urged management to fire former head coach Bruce Cassidy in June 2022. Cassidy was let go after six successful seasons, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019 and six playoff berths.

Murphy tweeted,

"A group of #NHLBruins players went to management and urged them to fire Bruce Cassidy in June 2022. Cassidy went on to win a #StanleyCup in his first season with #VegasBorn. If Jim Montgomery gets fired, what does that say about those Boston's players who are still here? At what point do they admit their so-called culture is gone? Time for some major changes, and not just the coach this time."

After being fired, Cassidy became the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup in his first season. Bruins GM Don Sweeney said at the time that Cassidy’s coaching style had taken a toll on the team, and they needed a new direction.

The Bruins on Tuesday announced that they were parting ways with current head coach Jim Montgomery. The team have now elevated Joe Sacco to take on the role on interim basis.

Murphy’s comments raised questions about the role of players in Boston's struggles. If the team continues to underperform, Murphy suggests bigger changes may be needed beyond replacing the coach. The debate now centers on whether Boston's culture and leadership need an overhaul to regain success.

Boston Bruins' rising struggles this 2024-25 NHL season

The Boston Bruins are off to a poor start this season. Their record stands at 8-9-3, putting them fourth in the Atlantic Division with 19 points. They trail Florida, Toronto, and Tampa Bay.

Boston’s latest loss, a 5-1 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets, has raised questions about their performance. Ex-coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the need for improvement, but the team’s struggles go deeper.

“We just keep building,” Montgomery said on Monday after loss to the Blue Jackets at TD Garden per NHL.com, “We just keep demanding that we get to the level that we need to get to.”

Boston ranks 31st in offense, 28th in defense, and 32nd on the power play. Their penalty kill ranks 25th, highlighting issues in all areas. General Manager Don Sweeney’s offseason signings are under scrutiny as well.

Two key additions, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, have not met expectations. Roster flexibility is another challenge for Boston. Many players have long-term contracts with no-movement clauses, limiting trade options. The Boston Bruins face tough decisions ahead with no easy fix to their problems.

