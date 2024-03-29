Timothy Liljegren injury update: HC Sheldon Keefe provides update on Leafs defenseman

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren on Thursday. Keefe said Liljegren missed the game against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury.

Liljegren, who has played 52 games, missed the previous game against the New Jersey Devils. In an interview with David Alter of The Hockey News, Keefe had this to say about Liljegren's status:

"Liljegren was one of the players who couldn't participate in Wednesday's practice and gave it a go today at morning skate before a decision was made that he wasn't going to play."

Also in the interview, Keefe added:

"Liljegren was one of the guys yesterday who was not going to be available for practice. He got a little banged up the other night. He tried it today in the morning skate. It just wasn’t right. He is going to miss some time for us."

According to Keefe, he will miss a couple of games.

Liljegren has been a big part of the defensive core for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, as he has shined on the second defensive unit pairing with Sam Benoit.

Liljegren's key point of gameplay is his playmaking ability, which has complemented the team's forwards with 20 assists this season in 52 games played.

Timothy Liljegren's confidence is key to playing in the playoffs

Toronto Maple Leaf's defenseman Timothy Liljegren is pushing himself harder to make the playoff roster this upcoming postseason. His efforts were usually undermined during the past three trade deadlines, where he could not compete for a spot in the lineups during the post-season runs.

In an interview with Luke Fox of Sportsnet Ontario, Keefe said the following about Liljegren's time with the Maple Leafs:

“This is a key time for Lily, right? If you go back the last two years, each time at the trade deadline we’ve added — and it’s essentially pushed him out of the lineup, which I thought has affected his growth and his confidence.

“At times, he’s taken a step back. And I think part of that, really, is the trade deadline kind of hanging over his head a little bit.”

This year, he has worked hard to become a top-four defenseman and a primary defender on the squad. His game has not reached the level that management expects, with only three goals this season. However, this season, his play has improved as a defender rather than an offensive defenseman.

The Toronto Maple Leaf's next game is against the Sabres on March 30 at 7 pm ET.